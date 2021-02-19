These Tweets About Kim & Kanye's Reported Divorce News Will Make You Laugh & Cry

It's reportedly over for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. After months of speculation, Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Kardashian is reportedly asking for joint physical and legal custody of their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. While the end of any relationship can be heartbreaking, these tweets about Kim and Kanye filing for divorce prove the internet is gutted, but not shocked, over the reported end of Kimye. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Kardashian and West for comment on the reported divorce, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Although neither Kardashian nor West has made a public statement regarding their reported divorce, Page Six reports Kardashian's lawyer Laura Wasser filed the papers on Friday. According to TMZ, the divorce is "amicable", with sources reportedly telling the publication neither party is contesting their prenup and are "already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement." They are also both reportedly "committed to co-parenting together."

News of the reported divorce filing doesn't come as a huge surprise to fans. In early January, TMZ reported Kimye's divorce was "imminent," as the two had reportedly been in marriage counseling and on the rocks for much of 2020. They had reportedly been living separately for months, with Kardashian in Calabasas with their children, and West in Wyoming.

As always, fans and followers on Twitter had loads to say about the iconic duo's reported split. Some fans were hardly surprised, while others were nostalgic over the end of an era.

Some fans also pointed out that Kardashian and West's decision to reportedly divorce could not have been an easy one to make, especially considering how public West's mental health struggles have been. In July 2020, he took to Twitter to divulge personal details about his family, including that he'd been "trying to get divorced" from Kardashian for some time and that she and a doctor were trying to fly to Wyoming to "lock" West up. In response, Kardashian posted a statement to Instagram calling West's bipolar disorder "incredibly complicated" and "painful to understand."

The couple has certainly seen their fair share of ups and downs over the past seven years. Hopefully their next steps pave the way for peace of mind and happiness for everyone involved.