Kanye Took "Accountability" For His Instagram Posts About Kim

Kanye West is addressing any hurt his Instagram account may have caused Kim Kardashian, his estranged wife. Over the past few weeks, West has sent messages to Kardashian, Kid Cudi, and Billie Eilish through public Instagram posts. In particular, West has taken aim against Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

However, West has recently taken “accountability” for his posts. On Feb. 15, the star posted a photo of himself on stage surrounded by clouds of smoke alongside a caption in which he addressed the tone of his social media presence over the past few weeks.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” West began, referencing having previously captioned his recent posts in all-caps. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

Instagram/Kanye West

West then turned attention to repeatedly screenshotting and publicly sharing content. Though he didn’t directly address it, West had reportedly shared private messages on Instagram, including a text exchange with Davidson where the Saturday Night Live star allegedly said he would “never” get in the way of West and his children. West also briefly shared a conversation with Kardashian where she allegedly expressed her fear that someone would hurt Davidson due to the rapper’s Instagrams about him. The rapper has repeatedly wiped his Instagram feed of old posts, including all private messages previously shared.

“I know sharing [screenshots] was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” West wrote in his caption. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

His latest messages come just days after he attended the Super Bowl with his daughter North. West also reportedly shared on Instagram that he would have loved to have enjoyed the Super Bowl with Kardashian by his side. “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE,” West wrote on in an Instagram post on Feb. 13. He also shared a follow-up post that read, “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to West’s latest post.