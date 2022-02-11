Billie Clapped Back After Kanye Demanded She Apologize To Travis Scott

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West’s request she “apologize” to Travis Scott. On Feb. 10, West shared an Instagram post in which he said that in order to perform at Coachella he needed Eilish to make good with Scott. Both West and Eilish are headlining the April music festival in Indio, California.

The origins of West’s request to Eilish are noted in his Instagram photo, which is a screenshot of an Instagram post by the account RapseaTV. The original post claims that Billie Eilish “dissed” Scott at a recent concert. “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler!” the original post read.

Eilish performed in Atlanta on Feb. 5 and stopped her set to check on the well-being of a fan. According to Rolling Stone, Eilish said during the concert, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

West apparently perceived this as a reference to Scott. According to the Associated Press, 10 people died following a crowd surge at Scott’s show during his Astroworld festival in Houston in November. Scott, who just welcomed a child with West’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, is facing a large lawsuit surrounding the Astroworld incident

In his Instagram post, West said in part, “Come on Billie. We love you. Please apologize to [Scott] and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. [Scott] didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.” He also noted that Scott will “be with me” at Coachella.

According to Rolling Stone, Eilish never referenced Scott or Astroworld during her concert. Eilish commented on his post, saying “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

West’s Instagram post to Eilish comes on the heels of an impending West album release. He is expected to drop his latest record Donda 2 on Feb. 22.