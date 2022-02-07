Kylie Jenner Welcomed Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is officially a mother of two! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum welcomed her second child with Travis Scott on Feb. 2. She shared the exciting announcement on Sunday via Instagram with an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand. Of course, this means Jenner and Scott’s infant was born one day after the birthday of their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Soon after sharing the update on Instagram (see the photo here), family members like Kris Jenner commented on the post with congratulatory messages like “Angel Pie.” Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian commented “Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼” while Scott commented “💙🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.” In addition, Khloé Kardashian commented “💙💙💙💙” and Hailey Bieber wrote, “🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🤍.”

Jenner announced her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible last September, so fans were already well-aware she was expecting. The reality star took to Instagram with an emotional video of the moment she found out she was pregnant. The video showed Scott hugging her growing belly, and another part of the sweet announcement depicted an endearing moment between Jenner and her mom. Stormi handed grammy Jenner a photo of the sonogram, which caused her to tear up.

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" Kris said to her granddaughter. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Jenner wasn’t shy about sharing her pregnancy journey with fans online. She took to IG on Sept. 21 with a selfie that showed off her growing belly for the first time. With her first pregnancy, Jenner regularly bared her bump as well.

Jenner and Scott have shared an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. The pair were first romantically linked in April 2017, and welcomed their first child together in February 2018. They went their separate ways in 2019, though they have since worked to co-parent. In October 2021, a source told People Jenner and Scott were spending "as much time with Stormi as they can."

Fans have been rooting for the couple since day one, and I was over the moon when they welcomed their second child together. Congratulations to the family of four!