Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on the evening of Sept. 7 to reveal what most fans already knew: She’s pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child. While the news comes as no surprise to Kylie’s die-hard fans, she still found a way to send even her most indifferent followers into an emotional tailspin with her announcement. These tweets About Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy reveal video are so emotional.

Kardashian aficionados have been onto Kylie for quite some time when it comes to her second pregnancy. Even before Caitlyn Jenner accidentally spilled the beans about her latest future grandchild while making an appearance at The Toy Store in Quincy, California, on Aug. 19, fans had noticed Kylie changed her eating habits to avoid liquor and fish and stopped posting new photos (though she did try posting old photos on Instagram in a valiant, but futile, attempt to throw fans off the scent).

It seems Kylie accepted the jig was up. After keeping her first pregnancy with Stormi a secret the entire time, fans weren’t about to let her surprise them again, after all. That’s probably why Kylie decided to ~reclaim the narrative~, posting a pregnancy announcement video documenting the most beautiful moments from her pregnancy journey so far. In the 1-minute-and-30-second-long clip, Kylie surprised Travis with the news, while Stormi delivered the news to Kris Jenner by handing over ultrasound photos. Toward the end, Stormi gave her mom’s baby bump an adorable kiss. And those were just a few of the moments among many, many more unforgettable memories. Of course, the video was accompanied by that kind of stock montage music that would squeeze tears out of a stone (aka, the same melody she used in her video welcoming Stormi into the world back in 2018).

And squeeze tears out of a stone, it did. Twitter is in an absolute tizzy over Kylie’s pregnancy news. Check out their tweets below.

Among all the emotional outbursts, there are also fans Are also bringing jokes. Of course, they won’t let Kylie forget they saw this pregnancy from a mile away, and of course, there are Kris Jenner momager jokes abound.

Congrats, Kylie!