Congratulations are reportedly in order for the Kardashian-Jenner family! While making an appearance at The Toy Store in Quincy, California, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Caitlyn Jenner announced she’ll soon welcome her 19th grandchild. She didn’t say who in her family was expecting, but the next day, TMZ and Page Six reported Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, according to an unnamed source close to the situation.

During an event at The Toy Story, Caitlyn revealed she wants 30 grandchildren because it’s an even number. The star reportedly noted she recently found out she was going to be expecting her 19th grandchild, saying, “[There’s one] in the oven.” Soon after her comments went viral, several publications began reporting Kylie and Scott are expecting. According to TMZ, a source said Kylie is still in the "very early stages” of her pregnancy and doesn’t know the sex of her baby just yet. Meanwhile, a source reportedly told Page Six the Kardashian-Jenners are “thrilled” to be welcoming another member to the family.

Kylie and Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018. After two years of dating, the couple broke up in October 2019. They were rumored to have gotten back together in March 2020, but Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar at the time she and Scott were just friends. The latest reconciliation rumors came in May 2021 when TMZ reported the two are in an open relationship.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans first speculated Kylie could be pregnant when the makeup mogul began changing her eating and drinking habits. During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special on June 20, viewers noticed she was the only one out of her whole family who didn’t take a tequila shot. Days before, she also posted a picture of avocado sushi rolls with no fish. Fans were convinced she was watching her diet, but on July 2, she hit back at rumors by filming herself eating fish and drinking an alcoholic seltzer drink on Instagram.

On her 24th birthday on Aug. 10, Kylie even posted photos of herself on TikTok with cocktails that appeared to be from her birthday party. However, fans noticed her nail color was different in each picture, making them believe they weren’t new. They also found it suspicious that none of her family members were pictured with her. "I think she is pregnant I think she posts old videos of herself,” one fan commented underneath her post.

Kylie and Scott have yet to comment on the latest pregnancy rumors.