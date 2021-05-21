Fans have been buzzing about a reunion between these friendly exes for almost a month. Now, it appears they might really be back together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly in an open relationship. According to a May 21 report on TMZ, Stormi’s parents have apparently "rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they're also free to date other people. To be blunt ... they are in an open relationship."

"Travis has been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle and all that comes with it... but he also wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit,” a source told TMZ. The report continued, "We're told they've agreed to get back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement ... and both are cool with that.”

Rumors of a reunion between the exes first began on May 2 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at his Miami birthday celebration, which she casually flew 2,300 miles to be at. After a group dinner, the exes hit up nightclub LIV, where an eyewitness sent celeb gossip account @DeuxMoi a video of them dancing with their arms wrapped around each other. Jenner herself posted a flirty IG story of Scott playing with her foot.

Since then, rumors have only grown as Jenner and Scott have been spotted out and about together multiple times. It’s true they're friends and co-parents who never really stopped hanging out after their split. But their more recent outings, which reportedly included a triple date with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and her boyfriend Devin Booker, gave off major couple vibes.

Rumors that Jenner and Scott were an item first started swirling around in 2017 when they were spotted holding hands at Coachella. Things progressively got more serious from there, with them welcoming daughter Stormi in February of 2018. Sadly, the two wound up splitting in October of 2019. They’ve reminded close friends since their breakup, and now, it seems as though they’re heating things back up. Happy for them!