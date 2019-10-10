The Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Relationship From Start To Finish

Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

It's hard to believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially split. The celebrity couple was practically inseparable. Jenner and Scott have been very open about their relationship, talking about it in various magazines and online interviews. But what's shared in public isn't always the full story, because Jenner and Scott have gone their separate ways. I can only imagine how hard it is for all their stans. I hope y'all are doing OK. If not, this might cheer you up: a walk down sweet ol' memory lane with a timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship.

April 16, 2017: Jenner and Scott hold hands at Coachella.

Funnily enough, Jenner and Scott don't remember where they first met, according to their 2018 interview with GQ. But, of course, Jenner can recall the "hangout sesh" that started it all: Coachella 2017. Many of Jenner's fans who were at the festival spotted the budding couple holding hands, and posted photos for the world to see on Instagram Stories.

Nahcardosa / Instagram

April-June 2017: Jenner and Scott go on tour together.

Jenner and Scott seemed to really hit it off at Coachella because the makeup mogul decided to spend the rest of the summer with Scott on the road.

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other," Jenner told GQ. This line, which sounds like it was pulled straight out of a Nicholas Sparks movie, was the seed that blossomed into their entire two-year romance.

The then-rumored couple was spotted together on multiple occasions throughout Scott's Birds Eye View tour, like at a Houston Rockets basketball game in Houston, Texas, on April 25 and at Scott's tour stop at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, on April 29.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

May 4, 2017: Scott makes his debut on Jenner's Instagram.

Jenner and Scott both attended the 2017 Met Gala, but separately. They snapped a fun group photo with other celebs in attendance, like Migos and Jaden Smith, which Jenner posted to her Instagram. That made them Instagram "friends" official, right?!

June 12, 2017: The couple unveils matching tattoos.

Jenner and Scott then took their relationship to the next level with matching ink. On June 12, Jenner revealed she got a small butterfly tattoo on her ankle on Snapchat. NBD, except a few hours later, Scott revealed he got the same tattoo in the same spot. Coincidence? I think not. The new ink seemed more like a visual representation of their evolving relationship.

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat Travis Scott / Snapchat

Aug. 10, 2017: Scott throws Jenner an epic birthday party.

Jenner turned the big 2-0 during her and Scott's honeymoon phase, so it makes total sense he threw her an extravagant birthday bash. The party featured a chocolate fountain, "KYLIE" balloons, and an ice sculpture in the shape of a female body (I'm assuming it was Jenner's).

Here's Scott hugging Jenner at the shindig:

Sept. 22, 2017: Rumors of Jenner's pregnancy fly.

TMZ reported Jenner was pregnant with her first child with Scott back in September 2017.

Kris Jenner tried to refute the baby rumors by speaking exclusively with The Cut on Sept. 23, saying, "[Kylie has] not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening ... Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."

Feb 4. 2018: Jenner confirms the birth of their daughter.

Jenner took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl. Stormi Webster was born a few days before her post, on Feb. 1, 2018. In the emotional and honest post, Jenner also apologized to her loyal fans for hiding her pregnancy from them.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

The same day, Jenner released a touching YouTube video called To Our Daughter. It documented her relationship with Scott and her pregnancy journey.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Feb. 25, 2018: Scott gifts Jenner a $1.4 million Ferrari.

After having a baby, a father will (sometimes) gift his wife a "push present." A quick Google search told me popular gift ideas are diamond necklaces or designer totes, but Scott went above and beyond for Jenner. He gifted her a rare and expensive Ferrari that clocks in around $1.4 million, according to People. Jenner shared her new ride on her Instagram story.

April 28, 2018: Jenner throws Scott a birthday party to remember.

When money is no option, the sky is the limit when it comes to birthday party themes. So, for Scott's birthday that year, Jenner shut down Six Flags and essentially turned it into Astroworld. She gifted guests with specially customized Travis Scott hoodies and served a roller coaster-shaped cake featuring Scott, Jenner, and Stormi riding a roller coaster. Seriously cute, right?!

May 1, 2018: The couple goes on a birthday getaway for Scott.

The birthday behavior didn't end there. Scott and Jenner then took a lavish vacay to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Scott's big day.

May 7, 2018: Jenner and Scott make their red carpet debut.

Jenner and Scott made their first official appearance together as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. This was also Jenner's first public appearance after giving birth to Stormi. They looked so into each other and even kissed on the red carpet for everyone to see.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

July 17, 2018: Jenner and Scott become GQ cover stars.

Jenner and Scott posed for their first cover shoot together with GQ, and honestly, they couldn't look any hotter. Scott wore a classy-looking pinstriped suit while Jenner sat on his lap in a black bodysuit.

Aug. 3, 2018: Scott raps about Jenner on his new album.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scott's third studio album, Astroworld, dropped on Aug. 3, and the opening track was "Stargazing." On it, he rapped about Jenner and their daughter:

But she know my baby mama is a trophy / She be throwing up them B's feel like we both bleed / I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life.

He rapped about Jenner again on a song called "SICKO MODE" featuring Drake.

Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b*tches shook

Oct. 7, 2018: Jenner sparks engagement rumors.

Jenner uploaded a video of Scott performing on Saturday Night Live to her Instagram stories. No biggie, other than the fact she captioned it "hubby." Whoa, there! Can you blame fans for speculating that the couple was either engaged or already married?

Jenner and Scott were plagued with engagement rumors throughout the rest of their relationship.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Dec. 4, 2018: Pranksters fake a Scott-Jenner cheating scandal.

Fake photos of Scott that appeared to show him kissing someone other than Jenner emerged on the internet. But Scott was quick to shut it down. Scott condemned the rumors and whoever played the destructive prank on his Instagram Story.

Travis Scott / Instagram

Jenner took to her own Instagram to voice her concerns about pranksters causing real damage to their lives. She wrote, "Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family. I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Feb. 11, 2019: Jenner and Scott look more in love than ever at the Grammys.

The cute couple took the Grammys red carpet by storm and looked absolutely smitten. Jenner was there to support her bae, who was nominated for three awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

April 30, 2019: Jenner and Scott get another matching tattoo.

Jenner threw Scott another birthday party for the books. The Los Angeles-based event reportedly featured "Astroworld merchandise in wall-to-wall fridges, Scott-branded cleaning supplies and snacks, Cactus Jack sneakers (Scott's own collaboration with Air Jordan) as decorations, and a Hennessy slurpee machine," according to Insider. Yeah, that's epic.

On top of that, there was a pop-up tattoo parlor run by famed tattoo artist JonBoy. Jenner and Scott both got tattoos of their daughter's name. The new ink was later revealed by JonBoy on his Instagram.

JonBoy / Instagram JonBoy / Instagram

May 6, 2019: Jenner and Scott serve looks at the 2019 Met Gala.

Marking one year since their official red carpet debut as a couple, Jenner and Scott turned heads with their striking ensembles.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aug. 27, 2019: Scott premieres Netflix documentary featuring Jenner and Stormi.

Scott debuted his special Netflix project with Jenner and their daughter by his side. The film, called Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, documented his rise to fame and transition into fatherhood. It included multiple cute scenes with Jenner and Stormi. There were even snippets of a pregnant Kylie and his daughter's birth.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sept. 13, 2019: Jenner and Scott pose for Playboy.

The couple posed for the magazine's "Pleasure Issue." In it, Jenner and Scott discussed intimacy after having a child, and based on their answers, there were absolutely no signs of trouble in paradise. "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," Scott said. "Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong," Jenner added.

Sept. 18, 2019 : Breakup rumors start flying.

So, here's how the separation rumors got started. Jenner posted a mirror selfie on Sept. 18, which seemed like no big deal, until eagle-eyed fans found one very small "missing" detail.

In a mirror selfie posted on Aug. 4 in the exact same spot, fans noticed a picture of Scott and Jenner on top of a dresser in her closet. However, the picture was missing in the Sept. 18 snap. This led many fans to question Jenner and Scott's relationship.

However, Jenner seemingly put those rumor to rest by sharing a precious family photo on her fridge next to Stormi's finger painting.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Oct. 1, 2019: Jenner confirms her and Scott's split.

Jenner attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding reception alone, reigniting rumors she and Scott may have split. On Oct. 1, she was also reportedly seen leaving a Los Angeles recording studio where her ex Tyga was recording. This, of course, had fans all sorts of confused on where Jenner stood in her relationship with Scott. She later took to Twitter to confirm the split was true and shut down any new relationship rumors involving Tyga.

This walk down memory lane was probably tough for all the Jenner and Scott stans, since the couple seemed to be living the dream together. Their highs were really high, but there is only so much fans know about the lows, and for that reason, the couple needs to do what is best for them and their daughter. A break seems to be the best solution, even if fans don't like it. At least, this commemorative post will always be here if anyone needs it.