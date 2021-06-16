The Jenner family is stepping out! Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Stormi Webster hit the town on June 15 and attended their first carpet this year as a collective family. The trio attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City, and their family excursion was full of sweet moments. So sweet, in fact, fans are convinced Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together in 2021. Here’s what we know about their current status.

The Jenner-Scott family was looking beyond picture perfect as they stepped onto the red carpet in the Big Apple, with Jenner dressing to the nines in a form-fitting green gown. She even shared a photo from the night to Instagram, which showed her leaning on Scott’s chest as he wrapped his arms around her. As if the photos from the night weren’t already enough to melt hearts, Scott made a speech at the event and honored his leading ladies. Not only did he express his love for Jenner, be he referred to her as his wife. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said in one part of his speech.

Between the sweet speech and the snuggly photos, fans instantly started theorizing that the couple are back together. “I missed u guys so much,” one person commented below Jenner’s pic.”[The] COUPLE WE ALL ASKED 4,” another wrote.

The paparazzi pics snapped before and after the event were equally as adorable and had the trio looking like a total unit. The family stuck close at each other’s sides as they entered and left the venue.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

There have been rumblings about the couple getting back together over the past few months, but the photos were the first concrete piece of evidence fans saw. In May, a report from TMZ claimed the couple were officially an item once again.

"Travis has been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle and all that comes with it... but he also wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit,” a source told TMZ at the time. The report added the couple “got back together but with a non-exclusive couple arrangement.”

Scott and Jenner have always been exceptional co-parents, but it looks like they’re a complete team once again.