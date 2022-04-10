Ugh, Apparently Pete Isn't Going To Appear In Season 1 Of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is certainly heating up, with the couple even making their red carpet debut at Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere party in Hollywood on Thursday, April 7. Since the show is officially hitting Hulu on April 14, you may be wondering if Pete Davidson will appear in Hulu’s The Kardashians. Although Kim’s new relationship with the comedian is discussed in the show’s trailer, it sounds like you’ll need to wait a little longer to actually see Davidson pop up in the series.

Kardashian and Davidson caught everyone’s attention when they arrived together at Hulu’s The Kardashians season 1 premiere party on Thursday night. The two got to the party together holding hands before separating for Kardashian to walk the red carpet at Goya Studios. With Davidson supporting Kardashian at the big event, it certainly got fans wondering if the comedian will make an appearance in the upcoming show. It looks like he won’t be in the show right away, since a Hulu source told TMZ that Season 1 had already finished filming. But there’s hope for the future, because the Hulu cameras were filming at the premiere, and were sure to capture adorable footage of the lovebirds. That means if you were hoping to catch an appearance of Pete on the new reality show, you’ll need to wait for the next season.

This fits in with what Kim K has already said about how her new relationship will factor into the show’s debut season. Kardashian revealed to Variety that she would speak about her relationship with Davidson in the upcoming Hulu series. However, she clarified that he wouldn’t actually appear in the show. “I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian shared. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Season 1 hasn’t premiered yet, Kardashian also teased her upcoming plans for the Hulu show. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she told Variety.

Though Davidson won’t be appearing in Season 1 of The Kardashians, it looks like fans will still get to hear details of their romance from Kardashian herself when the new reality show officially drops on Hulu on April 14.