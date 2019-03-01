The drama in the Kardashian-Jenner family is never-ending. In the midst of Khloé Kardashian having to grapple with the idea that her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods (Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams but did not hear back), a report from TMZ on Thursday, Feb. 28 claimed Kylie Jenner was dealing with her own cheating scandal. According to TMZ, Jenner's boyfriend and father of her child, Travis Scott, canceled his AstroWorld concert in Buffalo partly due to illness, but also because Jenner "accused him of cheating." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. But now, Travis Scott has reportedly denied cheating on Kylie Jenner.

TMZ's report claims that Jenner accused Scott of having a dalliance outside of their relationship. According to TMZ’s report, Scott flew out to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 27 to be with Jenner and their daughter Stormi. And that’s when Jenner allegedly accused Scott of cheating on her. While Jenner and Scott were relaxing at home, Jenner reportedly “claimed to discover 'evidence' he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday,' according to TMZ.

Scott was scheduled to appear at a concert in Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 28, but canceled it due to illness. TMZ says, however, that he cancelled the show to deal with these cheating accusations. But a rep from Scott’s team did tell E! News that he “strongly denies” the allegations. "The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep said.

So, there’s that. I guess that’s good news.

The news of Jenner accusing Scott of cheating comes on the heels of another cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, who is Jenner’s best friend. According to a Feb. 19 report from TMZ, Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson, Kardashian and Woods' teams for comment but did not hear back. The news reportedly resulted in Kardashian breaking up with Thompson, and Jenner kicking Woods out of her guest house. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson, Kardashian, Woods and Jenner's teams for comment but did not hear back. So much drama!

While the Kardashian-Thompson-Woods drama is heartbreaking, it's good to know that Scott's team denies any reports of cheating. Scott and Jenner always look so genuinely in love and they seem to have good grasp on what it takes to make a relationship work.

For example, back in July 2018, Jenner and Scott sat down for an interview with GQ magazine and talked about all the ins and outs of their relationship. During that interview, Jenner revealed that she once flew to Houston to resolve a fight she and Scott had.

“It wasn’t even about anything really specific. I was just overwhelmed. I just flew to Houston to see him for a few hours … just because we’re a family now,” she said. “When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks. And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other, but I was like, I just need to go and fix this and go back.”

Obviously, there’s a commitment in this relationship to make things work.