It's officially a new year and that means I'm filled with new hope for the love lives of most of my favorite celebrity couples. Especially for those who belong to my all-time favorite group, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And recently it looks like I have good reason to be hopeful! For example, after spotting an Instagram of her sporting a massive diamond on that finger, I can't help but wonder: Is Kylie Jenner engaged?

Now, usually, I would be skeptical about something like this, but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are finally married! Love is alive and well! Wedding bells are ringing in the Hollywood department of my head!

Here's what happened: Jenner posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 7 that really has fans thinking she might actually be engaged to her longtime boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. At first glance, the images look like pretty standard Kardashian-level fashionable Insta posts. But it doesn't really take a close look to notice the giant diamond rock Jenner's sporting on her ring finger.

No, seriously. The rock is so big I'm pretty sure you could spot it from outer space. Don't believe me? Take a look for yourself:

For obvious reasons, fans are taking this as a sign that Jenner and Scott are officially engaged.

Rumors about Jenner's engagement to Scott have been swirling about for awhile now. And they haven't come from nowhere. For starters, the two reportedly literally refer to each other as husband and wife. In fact, during a November concert in Miami, Scott confused his concert goers by announcing: "I have my wife and baby backstage.” And he's not the only one totally and completely confusing fans. Cosmopolitan reports that Jenner refers to Scott as her "hubby" in her Instagram stories. In an actual Instagram posted in October of 2018, Jenner similarly confused fans by captioning a video of flowers Scott had left her: "just because flowers are the best kind😫😫😍 thank u hubby."

As if that wasn't confusing enough as it is, Jenner has also been known to perplex fans by sporting diamond rings on her ring finger, even when she's not engaged. Even back when she was pregnant, she would post Instagram stories featuring her ring finger adorned with various flashy diamond rings.

Simply put, it's confusing. This time I'm feeling slightly more hopeful that it's real engagement because Scott blatantly told Rolling Stone that he was proposing soon in his December 2018 interview. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way," he noted.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So maybe he actually did it! Maybe he actually thought of a "fire way" to pop the question to the mother of his child. Or maybe he didn't and Jenner just wanted to treat herself to a nice diamond ring. Maybe she just likes wearing rings on that finger! Maybe she enjoys confusing fans!

Who really knows? All that matters as far as I'm concerned is that they're happy. And it definitely seems like they are.