These 12 Celeb Couples Share A Zodiac Sign With Each Other

People say opposites attract, but IMO, couples who have a lot in common can get along just as well (if not better). Of the 144 possible zodiac couple combinations, 12 of those involve same-sign relationships, and many of those partnerships are more astrologically compatible than you may think. When you investigate celebrity couples’ zodiac signs, there are a few pairings of the same signs. Even if it's somewhat rare to see matching celebrity zodiac signs in a relationship, they def exist, and some of Hollywood's strongest and longest-lasting duos do share a zodiac sign. With a few possible exceptions, same-sign zodiac relationships tend to make a great match, and while not all same-sign celeb couples last, plenty of others have proven just how strong these pairs can be.

Two Taureans in love are positively unmatched. An Aries-Aries relationship is absolute fire. And when two Cancers get together, it's just about the sweetest thing. Virgos and Capricorns may not spark a romance with their fellow zodiac signs, but there are certainly astrologically incompatible celeb couples who have beat the odds. If you're considering dating someone who has the same zodiac sign as you, then give it a shot — you never know what may happen. Just look to these same-sign Hollywood couples who've made things work for some inspo.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick: Aries Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Two active, ambitious Aries in love can make for a totally fire romance — as long as at least one of them knows how to control their temper. That must be how Sarah Jessica Parker (March 25) and Matthew Broderick (March 21) have made their 25-year marriage work, as the actors are both born under the sign of the ram and are still going strong.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: Taurus Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When a Taurus dates a fellow bull, it tends to be a match made in astrological heaven. The rams of the zodiac love chilling, cuddling, and getting it on, and that's probably why Taurus queen Megan Fox (May 16) considers her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (April 22) her "twin flame."

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka: Gemini Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though the idea of two restless, curious Geminis in a relationship sounds exhausting, Gems tend to get along swimmingly with their fellow twins. That definitely seems true of fellow Geminis Neil Patrick Harris (June 15) and David Burtka (May 29), who've been challenging and encouraging each other for over 18 years (though sadly, Gemini partners Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy didn't have the same luck in the long-run).

Aubrey Plaza & Jeff Baena: Cancer Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images Cancers may be emotional, but when two Cancers come together, they tend to create a bond full of trust, communication, and endless support — just ask Aubrey Plaza (June 26) and her director husband who she’s been with for over 10 years, Jeff Baena (June 29). Unfortunately, fellow crabs Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez didn't end up making their Cancer love last.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Leo Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images A Leo-Leo relationship is far from the worst match, though it can a bit of a challenge for these two fire signs to share the spotlight. However, fellow lions Jennifer Lopez (July 24) and Ben Affleck (August 15) have rekindled their romance after nearly 20 years apart.

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail: Virgo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two Virgos tends to be one Virgo too many in a relationship. Though Virgos communicate well with each other and share the same set of values, those born under this sign tend to have a hard time opening up to fellow Virgos. Luckily, it seems Emmy Rossum (Sept. 12) and her producer husband of three years, Sam Esmail (Sept. 17), don't have an issue with that.

Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff: Libra Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images You'd think a Libra-Libra partnership would be a thing of beauty, but TBH, trust tends to be an issue when these two get together. However, if two Libras can learn to speak their minds, they can develop a relationship full of diplomacy, kindness, and respect, and Vice President Kamala Harris (Oct. 20) and Doug Emhoff (Oct. 13) are proof of that.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Scorpio David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images + Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Kendall Jenner (Nov. 3) and Devin Booker (Oct. 30) have been going strong and steady for nearly two years. Scorpio-Scorpio relationships can be pretty tricky, as Scorpios tend to bring out the worst in each other. Only time will tell whether these two sensual, secretive Scorpios can make things work (unlike former Scorpio lovers Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams).

DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck: Sagittarius Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though Sagittarians can quickly fall in love with each other, they don't tend to stay in love (as Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx found out the hard way). However, DJ Khaled (Nov. 26) and his manager wife, Nicole Tuck (Dec. 7), have proven two archers don't always lose interest in each other.

Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling: Capricorn David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of all the same-sign relationship combinations, a Capricorn-Capricorn partnership is probably the most challenging. Because Caps are known for being unemotional and a bit self-centered, a romance between two goats doesn't tend to last, but Ellie Goulding (Dec. 30) and her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling (Jan. 10) have found a way to thrive. (Sorry things didn't work out for you, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.)

Portia De Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres: Aquarius Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Cap-Cap romances, an Aquarius-Aquarius relationship tends to be pretty emotionally detached, but that's exactly the way these folks like it. Two free-spirited Aquarians know exactly how to give each other space, and long-time partners Portia De Rossi (Jan. 31) and Ellen Degeneres (Jan. 26) have proven just how beautiful Aquarius love can be.

Jamie Bell & Kate Mara: Pisces Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Just like in a Libra-Libra partnership, Pisces sometimes struggle to open up and express their needs to their fellow fish. However, married actors Jamie Bell (March 14) and Kate Mara (Feb. 27) are living proof that two shy, sentimental Pisceans can have a fairytale ending together.

Shoutout to these celeb couples for proving same-sign zodiac relationships are not only possible, but sometimes positively wonderful.