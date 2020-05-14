Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy's Zodiac Signs Predicted Their Split

After five years of marriage, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have reportedly decided to bid each other adieu. The fashion mogul and the French baker made a couple that I never expected and never knew I needed, and I won't soon forget their iconic New York wedding with its "bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes." (Thank you for that image, Page Six.) They may have seemed like kindred spirits but TBH, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's zodiac signs are double trouble, and I probably should have seen this split coming.

Olsen was born on June 13, which makes her an impulsive, indecisive Gemini. Sarkozy's birthday falls on May 26, making him a fellow Gemini. As Gemini is a sign of duality, a Gemini-Gemini pairing is basically a relationship between four people. (And when you add MK's twin Ashley to the mix, that brings the tally up to six.) While two Gems tend to drive other people up the wall, they usually get along well with each other — that is, until they don't. What's worse than having too many cooks in the kitchen? A kitchen crowded with cooks who aren't sure what they want to eat... and are too impatient to follow a recipe... and are really hangry.

With their ever-changing moods and whims, Geminis can rarely trust themselves, much less a fellow Gemini. The twins of the zodiac usually don't mind this lack of certainty, as it gives them the freedom to do as they please. The problem: A relationship without a foundation of trust tends to be a shallow one. There may be plenty of communication in a Gemini-squared relationship (mostly because Gems never stop talking), but those convos rarely revolve around anything of substance.

As chatty and buoyant as Gems are, they can struggle to build a deep connection with their fellow twins, mostly because ~feelings~ aren't really their thing. Yes, their sexual compatibility is fire and their intellectual connection is inspiring, but their emotional bond tends to be about as deep as a puddle. Though a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Sarkozy was "always doting on" Olsen and "making her happy," that's not always enough to keep two people together in the long run.

Perhaps the biggest issue with a Gem-Gem pairing: It's wildly unpredictable. Those born under Gemini can't make up their mind to save their life, and that results in them making rash (and sometimes inadvisable) decisions. According to TMZ, Olsen reportedly claimed that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge, which sounds just a touch impulsive to me. Olsen also reportedly said that her attorneys got an email from Sarkozy's lawyers giving her a May 18 deadline to move out of their place. Geminis leap without looking and speak without thinking, so two Gems leave even more destruction in their wake, especially when there's conflict between them.

Bottom line: A marriage between two Gems is a full house, especially when one of those twins has an actual twin. Here's hoping that MK and Olivier can come to an amicable agreement and find happiness, even if it's not with each other.