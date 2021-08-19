Some zodiac signs just make sense together, and when it comes to Virgo and Capricorn compatibility, these two earth signs are simply meant to be. Why is Virgo-Capricorn compatibility so strong, you ask? As well as being from the same element, these two signs share many of the same qualities, so when a Virgo man and Capricorn woman — or Virgo woman and Capricorn man, or really any combination of a Virgo and Capricorn — get together, sparks are certain to fly. And while this pairing is known to be a bit... well, dull, these two tend to form an amazingly strong and steady bond together.

As earth signs, Virgos and Caps are both known for being practical, reliable, and ambitious, and their shared drive and zest for life allow them to find a kindred soul in each other. They don’t battle for control, either, which is why these two powerhouses work. “While on the surface, that might seem like a boring reason to date someone, their specific dynamic makes it work for them,” Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, previously told Bustle. “Virgo loves to support and help those closest to them, while Capricorn likes to be the leader.” This balance allows stubborn Caps sit in the driver’s seat while flexible Virgos cheer them on from the passenger’s seat.

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

Because Virgos and Capricorns are both no-nonsense individuals who always plan a dozen steps ahead, they tend to ease into new relationships. They’re here for a long time, not a good time, but once they’re all-in, these two earth signs will jump right into planning their lives together. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan previously told Bustle, Capricorn’s seriousness and practicality towards everything, including love, will put Virgo at ease, especially since “messier or erratic signs tend to stress them out.” Likewise, a Virgo’s endless encouragement will give Caps the confidence they need to plan out their future with certainty.

Seriousness is what unites these two signs (as consulting astrologer Linda Furiate previously told Elite Daily, “Of all the zodiac signs, it appears that the three earth signs least like to casual date”), but Virgo and Capricorn’s shared resolve can also cause issues for their relationship. Because these two take themselves — as well as everything else in their lives — so seriously, it can be difficult for them to show vulnerability. Likewise, intimacy can be a challenge, as both signs’ desire for perfection may keep them from ever exploring or experimenting out of fear of failure.

ViewStock/View Stock/Getty Images

However, if a Virgo and Capricorn are willing to listen to each other well and gain an understanding of each other’s expectations, then they can overcome the stiffness that plagues their relationships with other signs. Ambition is admirable, but if this power couple really wants to succeed, then they need to learn how to open up and trust that the other will catch them when they fall.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Virgo man, Capricorn woman, Capricorn man, Virgo woman, or gender nonconforming Virgo or Capricorn — any combination of these two earth signs will lead to a rock-solid pairing.

Experts:

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Linda Furiate, consulting astrologer