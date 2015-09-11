Here Are 5 Reasons Why Dating A Virgo Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

When looking at the zodiac signs, some of us are quick to believe that a bold Aries, sociable Leo, or spontaneous Sagittarius would be the most exciting to date. All too often, the loyal and loving Virgo is forgotten about — until now. Whether you’re already in love with a Virgo, just swiped right on this earth sign, or are simply curious about everything related to astrology, you should know what dating a Virgo really has in store.

While they may not jump at the chance to travel the world, the Virgo sign is complex, and a relationship with them is not for the faint of heart. You’ll want to buckle up for date nights that have been thoroughly planned out and feel like a scene out a romantic comedy, as well as practical advice that’ll help you make big moves in life. Whenever you’re not feeling well, you should also be prepared for a Virgo to bring you whatever you need: medicine, ice cream, or sweet love and care.

They’re arguably the most devoted sign in the entire zodiac, and they strive for perfection 24/7. Throughout your relationship with a Virgo, keep these five things in mind so you aren’t caught off guard.

Virgos Are Brutally Honest

One of the defining characteristics of a Virgo is their unapologetic honesty. Virgos don't like to waste time and, if you’re in a relationship with one, you’ll find that they always tell it like it is. While niceties help sugarcoat tough situations in life, they see them as inconvenient. They’d rather deliver the uncomfortable truth, and help you work through reality, opposed to unknowns that may never happen.

This makes them a trustworthy partner and someone you can ultimately confide in. You know a Virgo partner will always operate on complete honesty and won’t beat around the bush. The flip side to this is that they’ll expect you to do the same, politely letting them know if they’re in the wrong. To date Virgos, you may also have to be willing to tell it like it is — but that’s a good challenge to have to face.

Virgos Lead With Logic Over Emotion

There’s a deeper reason why Virgos love to tell the truth: They lead with logic over emotion. That often means they weigh the options very carefully and decide that, realistically, it’s more logical to tackle a situation head-on. Emotion plays very little part in Virgo decision-making, but this doesn’t mean that they’re cold people to be around. In fact, Virgos are extremely loving. Once they feel comfortable around you, they’ll open up like a flower and build a stable relationship on heart-to-heart conversations, earned trust, and plenty of smooth moves.

People born under the sign of Virgo have the ability to balance their practical mind with a cautious heart — even when it comes to something as unpredictable as love — but keep in mind that these folks are hard to win over. You should definitely not lead with a grand romance starter pack, strong come-ons, or dramatic expressions of your feelings. Virgos prefer subtlety because, again, logic leads over emotion. If that’s not your style, that’s totally OK. Virgos just may not be for you.

Virgos Strive For Perfection

Even after thinking everything through, Virgos aren’t perfect. (Spoiler alert: No zodiac sign is.) But Virgos — more than any other sign — are constantly focused on making themselves and their surroundings better. Sometimes this comes at their own detriment, but mostly it means that Virgos make the world more peaceful and happy for those around them. As the partner to a Virgo, the sense of order will likely make you feel more stable than ever in your relationship.

It may also make you feel like you need to do better. It’s important to remember that you must stay true to yourself in every relationship, but growing with the person you love can also be very rewarding. When dating a Virgo, find a balance between being your current self and working toward a future version of yourself. The achievement of a clearly articulated goal can make you feel like a million bucks. However, life also has its fair share of mediocrity, routine, and ritual that you’re more than allowed to enjoy, especially if it connects you to your true self.

Virgos Take Time To Trust

Some Virgos take their time getting to know another person and trusting them with their heart, stories, and finely-tuned dreams. For that reason, dating a Virgo is usually more about the climb than the reward at the top of the mountain. You’ll want to show them how thoughtful you are and how much you care about them with subtle, meaningful actions, like bringing them their favorite snack food, or asking them how their day was and intently listening.

The reward is something to brag about, as a Virgo’s trust is both earned and unwavering. But you’ll likely find the journey more rewarding, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who love an adventure and the chance to work hard for what matters most.

Virgos Are Totally Devoted

The thing about earning a Virgo’s trust is that, once you finally do receive it, you’ve unlocked full and unconditional loyalty. No other sign is as committed as a Virgo (though that devotion takes effort and determination to win). Once fully invested, a Virgo is in it to win it and will work hard to prove they’re all in.

This devotion can be intense, especially if you’re not ready to settle down or return the unconditional love. If you’re aren’t ready to fully commit to a Virgo, communicate it. Virgos are strong communicators and will likely appreciate your honesty. After all, their honesty is just one reason why dating a Virgo is not for the faint of heart.

Moral of the story: If you aren't ready to fully commit, to appreciate unconditional love, and to support and return it in kind, then dating a Virgo probs isn’t the move for you.

