What You Should Know Before Dating A Virgo, Because It's A Wild Ride

Being a Virgo, I can attest to the fact that every personality trait astrologers use to describe us is dead on. As much as I want to cringe and deny some Virgo characteristics (critical, hard to please, and an obsessive need to control), I can't argue that this isn't all part of being a Virgo. Perfectionist Virgos can be a tad bit too intense for some people to handle, but if you’re up for the challenge, those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 are some of the most loyal and loving folks around. Why are Virgos so intense, you ask? Because they get stuff done, and it’s part of what makes them a great partner.

As long as you're open to a little (OK, a lot) of unsolicited advice, then a Virgo will help you be your best self. Want a bedroom closet that makes even Marie Kondo envious? Find yourself a Virgo to date, and they'll make it happen. Virgos aren't the easiest to woo, but if you are lucky enough to date one, then you'll have a practical, precise, and punctual partner committed to making your life easier. If you've ever dated a Virgo or if you are one yourself, then you’ll know these aspects of the Virgo personality to be true.

They Bottle Up Their Feelings

Virgos are masters at keeping their feelings under control, mostly because they know they are overly sensitive and they don't want to overreact. Often, by the time you hear what's bothering them, it can come out in an explosive way because they've been bottling it up for so long. Give them a safe place to express these feelings, and don't lash out at them when they explode. They just need to feel heard, and once they get those feelings out, they can finally relax.

They Want You To Say What You Mean

Virgos hate mind games, and they don't like to guess how you're feeling or make assumptions. They view mind games and withholding of emotions as immature and a complete waste of their energy. Open communication is key with a Virgo, but do so with tact. Being honest is one thing, and it's another when you're hurtful and inconsiderate. Remember they are sensitive creatures, so be up front with them in a loving, gentle way.

They Love Feeling Organized

Virgos thrive on perfect order and meticulous cleanliness. If you're going to live with a Virgo, then make sure you don't throw your clothes on the floor or leave your dishes. They truly can't function in any kind of chaos. This sign may not expect to you adhere to their organizational standards, but they’re definitely going to want you to make an effort.

They Never Ask For Help

Virgos care so much about other people and love to feel needed, but they often put everyone else's needs before themselves. Help them receive, and give back to them. They seldom do it for themselves, so they need others to do it for them. As reluctant as they are to ask for help, they need it just as much as anyone else.

They Know When You’re Lying

They can spot a liar a mile away, so don't be fake or dishonest. They value trust and honesty above all else, even if your honesty hurts. The upside is that they are very in tune with how people are feeling, and they will open the door to difficult subjects that need to be discussed. The downside is, it's difficult to keep anything from them, even if you are trying to protect them. They are sometimes too intuitive for their own good.

They Don’t Give Second Chances

Virgos are fiercely loyal and give 100% to their loved ones, but they won't be used or taken for granted. Once Virgos make up their minds that they're not getting what they're giving, they will promptly show you the door with little drama. They just don't believe in investing in someone who isn't investing in them.

They Work Hard

One of the traits Virgos are most proud of is their work ethic. Their motto is “no pain, no gain.” They work hard at everything, including their careers, their relationships, and their hobbies, and they have very little tolerance for people who don't totally invest themselves in what they do. With them, you should understand that work typically comes before play.

They Need Space

Virgos are social creatures and love being with people, but they are also fiercely independent and like to do things on their own. They need an equal balance of time with you and time alone. Needy partners won't last long with a Virgo. As soon as they feel smothered, they will surely withdraw. Give them the freedom to roam and do their own thing, and they will definitely appreciate it.

They’re Hard On Themselves

No sign is more critical of themselves and others than Virgos, as their standards for themselves are ridiculously high. They need the people they love to help cheer them on, and in turn, they’ll serve as their partner’s biggest cheerleader.

They’re Passionate

Despite what some may believe, Virgos are some of the most sexual people you will ever meet. Though they may be reserved at first, once you make them feel safe, you will be the recipient of their unbridled passion. Their sexuality is very important to them, and if they connect with you, you're in for a wild ride.

There's no denying that Virgos are intense AF, and a relationship with one is sure to change your life, whether you like it or not. Who couldn't use some Virgo energy in their life?

