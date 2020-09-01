21 Things Not To Say To A Virgo On A First Date If You Want A Second

If you're looking for an SO who likes to go with the flow, then I wouldn't recommend dating a Virgo. Those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 are known for being persistent, pragmatic, and — above all — punctual, and anyone who favors spontaneity to schedules probably wouldn't make a great match. Of course, Virgos are some of the best partners around, so it's understandable why anyone would want to date one, regardless of astrological compatibility. But be warned: There are certain things not to say to a Virgo on a first date, and if you're looking to woo one, you should be aware of the questions and statements Virgos consider red flags.

Don't get me wrong — if you're constantly running behind schedule and hate following itineraries, then live your truth. But if you ask out a Virgo and don't want to scare them off on the first night, then it's probably better to wait until the second or third date to tell them how many times you hit the snooze button every morning. Virgos are all about respect, hard work, and humility, and if you're looking to start off a relationship with a Virgo on the right foot, you'll want to avoid mentioning a few key things.

Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images

1. "Sorry I'm late! I totally lost track of time."

2. "Oops, did you want the last piece of bread? I just took it without even thinking."

3. "Didn't I ask the server for a lemon wedge with my water? They can totally kiss their 20% gratuity goodbye."

4. "Geez, how long are you going to stare at the menu? Are you always this picky?"

5. "I'm so glad we exchanged phone numbers. I can't wait to constantly blow up your phone with memes and TikToks."

6. "You walked here? I took an Uber and I only live three blocks away. I hate walking anywhere. I'm so lazy."

7. "Wow, you graduated summa cum laude? I'm surprised I even graduated from college. I don't think I attended a single class during my second semester of senior year."

8. "Oh, your parents are divorced? What was that like for you? How did it make you feel?"

9. "I'll be honest — I had to rush to get ready for this date. I'm the worst procrastinator."

10. "I don't even care if I'm already 15 minutes late to work — I always stop to get iced coffee."

11. "You do volunteer work? Why?"

Deepak Sethi/E+/Getty Images

12. "On weekends I usually sleep in until 3 p.m. I don't know how people can wake up before noon on a Saturday or Sunday."

13. "Is that a day planner in your bag? Do you carry that around with you everywhere? Don't you think that's kind of weird?"

14. "This is so embarrassing, but I forgot my wallet. Would you cover the bill and I'll Venmo you later or something? Hopefully I remember my Venmo password..."

15. "Oh, yikes, I just remembered I made plans with my friend tonight and forgot to cancel. Oh, well. They'll get over it."

16. "I have over 30,000 followers on Instagram and a six-figure salary, so you could say I'm kind of a big deal."

17. "I honestly don't care that much about my job. It's just about the paycheck for me."

18. "You have a five-year plan? I don't even know what I'm going to eat for breakfast tomorrow. I just like to see where life takes me, you know?"

19. "I hate when my friends ask me to help them with stuff. I don't see the point in doing something unless I get something out of it."

20. "I don't really know what I'm looking for right now, so let's just keep things casual and see what happens."

21. "Want to hang out again tomorrow?"

Virgos tend to like their space, but if you hit them with any of these lines on the first date, then there's a good chance they'll be distancing themselves from you indefinitely.