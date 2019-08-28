3 Zodiac Signs Least Compatible With Virgo, So Swipe Left

It takes a special kind of person to get along with a Virgo, and as someone who's had Virgo BFFs and crushes, I mean no shade. (OK, maybe a little!) Folks born under this zodiac sign (Virgo season runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 23) are intense, hard-working perfectionists. They're all about their business, which can mean two things: They have a super-low tolerance for impracticality, and it can be hard for them to open up. That said, not everyone makes a compatible match for this sign. The zodiac signs who aren’t compatible with Virgos butt heads with them because their approaches to life are just too different.

Of course, nothing is impossible when it comes to sex and love, even with astrology in the mix. Technically, Virgo’s least compatible signs can still make romance work. Incompatible sun signs may be the most “traditional” signs to analyze, but you can learn even more (and probably find more signs of compatibility) by analyzing your and your partner’s birth charts. That way, you can compare the compatibility of your Venus signs (aka, your love signs) and your Mars signs (aka, your sex signs). With that in mind, here are the three zodiac signs who don't need to read a Virgo horoscope to know they’d be the least compatible with them.

02 Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Bonnin Studio / Stocksy Virgo and Leo aren't always compatible, but for a totally different reason than Virgo's incompatibility with Cancer. They're both hard-headed signs and staunchly set in their ways. "Virgo baffles Leo," Dawn explained. "This fire sign simply does not understand why Virgo is so risk-averse." Likewise, Leo is constantly trying to turn up, whereas Virgo is all about putting in work. This can also cause financial strife in the relationship, because as the AstroTwins, Ophira and Tali Edut, wrote on their site Astrostyle, “Leo’s supersized ambitions can activate budget-conscious Virgo’s anxieties.” Ultimately Leo prefers to live in the present, whereas Virgo keeps their sights placed firmly on the future. In practice, if a Leo-Virgo couple worked hard, Leo's fiery nature could bring out the fun in Virgo. And as an earth sign, Virgo could make Leo a little more grounded. Of course, getting a kinky Virgo and a passionate Leo in bed together would make for a fun sexual dynamic, but still. Virgo and Leo have disparate approaches to life. "Due to this dissonance, it's not always easy to navigate a Virgo-Leo bond," Dawn wrote.

03 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Guille Faingold / Stocksy Last but not least, Virgo might want to stay away from Sagittarius. Sure, they're both witty signs and would probably have flirty banter for days, but their approaches to the world (and particularly relationships) are incompatible. As Dawn put it, "Virgo loves to label and organize, and wildfire Sagittarius hates to feel contained." Again, Virgo is meticulous on a good day, but finicky on a bad one. A free-spirited, adventurous Sagittarius would probably feel like their Virgo partner is killing the vibe. Reliable Virgo might also struggle with Sagittarius’ unpredictable nature, astrologer Wayne Gonzalez previously told Bustle. "Unfortunately, the free-spirited nature of Sagittarius tends to make them wander off a lot, literally or figuratively," Gonzalez said. "Sagittarius can annoy Virgo because they're often more interested in the trip to finding the truth, rather than getting to the truth." "Virgo perceives Sagittarius' behavior as reckless, growing increasingly frustrated by [their] cavalier attitude," Dawn wrote. Again, Virgo and Sagittarius could bring something exciting and new to the table for the other person. But, on paper, these two couldn't be a less likely pair.

If you and your partner are a Virgo-Cancer, Virgo-Leo, or Virgo-Sagittarius couple, don't stress! There’s probably still plenty of compatibility in the rest of your birth chart. But the next time you're arguing about vacation planning, feelings, life goals, or any other situation where you butt heads, consider keeping these tidbits about your astrological compatibility in mind.

Experts cited:

Elaine Dawn, astrologer

Wayne Gonzalez, astrologer

Ophira and Tali Edut, astrologers