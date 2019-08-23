It's nearly impossible to talk about star signs without talking about sex and love, too. Convos about the zodiac signs, sex, and dating bubble up out of curiosity: "What is my crush like?" "Did that first date showcase their sun sign or rising sign?" "I wonder what they're like in bed." "I wonder what we'd be like in bed." It's why you scheme on oh-so-casually asking your crush about their birth time. Or if they're hip, you add them on Co-Star. Some more astro tea you can keep in your back pocket is the zodiac sign's sexual preferences, courtesy of SKYN Condoms' 2019 Sex & Intimacy Survey.

SKYN collected all its juicy, sexy data from 2,000 adults, aged 18- to 38-years-old, in the U.S. and Canada. The survey dove deep on Gen Z and millennial sexting habits, and lube usage. It also addressed how people share partners, either in bed or in relationships, and our kinkier endeavors, too. But even more interesting is how SKYN broke all that knowledge down by star sign. Here are some voyeuristic glimpses into sexual preferences by zodiac sign —because maybe being adventurous, kinky, or generous in bed is really up to the stars.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Javier Pardina / Stocksy Ah, yes, Virgos. They're the solid, studious earth sign, always down for rules, law, and order. As it turns out, all Virgos really want is to cut loose. (Of course, they'll only indulge because they've done hella research and found that it's beneficial to take a calculated risk every now and again.) Virgos are most open to having a threesome, a SKYN spokesperson says, with 36% saying they haven't had one but would consider it. If you're having sex with a Virgo (or are one), you might want to bring out Virgos' dormant freaky side.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libras are indulgent in every aspect of their life — including what goes on in their expertly decorated bedrooms. When it comes to Libra's sexual preferences, SKYN's survey found that they masturbate the most. It's all about self-love, baby! And according to a SKYN spokesperson, they're all about doggy style: 67% of Libras listed it among their top three fave sexual positions. Also apparent is how much Libras crave attention. SKYN found that Libras are most likely to judge someone for having multiple partners at once, and 51% said they would not be into an open relationship.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) And likewise, there is now have science to prove that Sagittarians are either really good at getting their partners wet or really cocky about their abilities. (It's possible that both are true!) A SKYN spokesperson says that Sagittarians are the least likely to use lubricants, with 38% never using lube during sex. That being said, it never hurts to use lube during sex, since it's a guarantee that penetration feels more smooth and comfy for everyone involved. Still, don't say a Sagittarius isn't caring about their sex life: Sags are the sign that's most likely to use condoms.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Visual Spectrum / Stocksy There are literally no surprises when it SKYN's findings on this hardworking, pragmatic sign. Out of the 12, they're the biggest fans of the missionary position, with 52% of Caps saying it's a top three fave sex position. Naturally, 67% of Capricorns say they're not in a committed relationship. Because honestly, why would a Cap spend time on swiping through apps and planning dates when they could be working? Oh, and Capricorns are the most confident in bed. Surely, it's because practice makes perfect, and Caps are always going to put in work to excel at everything they do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarius-born lovers are all about wanting a connection — a spiritual and emotional one, along with a physical one. According to the report, 51% of Aquarians use lube, making them the zodiac sign the slicks it up in bed the most. Cheers to a sign that will certainly do anything to show their lovers that they really do care about them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces have big hearts, and so much love and attention (read: generosity in bed) to give. So Pisceans being most likely to have an open relationship? That def makes sense! SKYN found that 30% of people born under this intuitive, dreamy, water sign have been in an open relationship at least once.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy Sex with an Aries is an interesting case. For starters, Aries are known for being passionate in bed. So it fits that Aries came out on top for lasting the longest during sex , with an average 31 minutes per session. They're also known for being adventurous, so it's not a shock that 68% of Aries — the most of any zodiac sign — have used a sex toy at least once. Interestingly enough, a spokesperson from SKYN also said that 28% of Aries — more than any other sign — reported going more than two years without sex, after becoming sexually active. It looks like that fiery Aries enthusiasm comes in burst — and when it does, it's extra hot.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20 ) One of the most attractive things about Taureans is that they are majorly secure in what they are and who they are. Like Libras, they're also super indulgent. So Taureans giving up social media — when faced with the question, "Would you give up social media for a year or sex?" — makes total sense. A Taurus could do without others' thoughts and opinions for awhile, as long as they get to keep the activities that they know will make them feel good (like sex).

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Garage Island Crew / Stocksy Out of all air signs, Geminis are def the ones who crave stimulation the most. Geminis are easily bored and would absolutely perish without attention. It adds up that, according to SKYN, Geminis are the most hesitant to say goodbye to social media if they had to choose between sex and social media for a year. Only 59%, the least of all 12 signs, said they would pick sex over social media. Geminis are also most likely to over-report the number of sexual partners they've had, so make use of that knowledge what you will.