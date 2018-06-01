If you had your way, how often would you be throwing a horizontal party? Weekly? Daily? Hourly? Have you ever been accused of having a libido that was too high? Or had partners who just couldn't seem to keep up? Well, chances are you’re one of the zodiac signs with the highest sex drives, so, in other words baby, you were born that way. And lucky you! I mean, aside from all the orgasms, frequent sex has a ton of health benefits (when practiced safely, obvs).

For example, did you know that having sex regularly helps boost your immune system so you fight off colds and flus better? Sex is also a natural pain reliever, and is good for both your heart and your teeth! Plus, studies show getting frisky on the regular even makes you look younger and healthier. Also, did I mention orgasms? Because those are pretty dope, too. So yeah, having a high libido is amazing.

So, if you just so happen to be born under any of the following signs, then chances are you are blessed with the highest of high sex drives. So go on, have some fun (again, safely and responsibly, please) and just reap all those rewards.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy Aries is known for their adventurous spirit, enthusiasm, and seemingly endless energy, so as you can imagine, this sign is also a freak in the sheets. Whatever an Aries wants, they are likely to get because they have no fear of going after it. When you are with an Aries, be prepared at any time to be pulled into a private corner for some impromptu action, because there's nothing these adrenaline junkies love more then a hot and passionate quickie. Also, sex with this sign is never boring because, above all, Aries wants to have a great time and try new and exciting things — both in and out of the bedroom. So basically, you should expect to experiment and play some seriously freaky love games if you're with an Aries.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy For sensual and loving Taurus, there is no such thing as too much sex — I mean, too much love making. Touch is Taurus' love language, so you can bet that translates to an incredibly high sex drive. They just want to get lost in the sensation of another person — and if it were up to them, sex would last for hours. They love long, passionate kisses, erotic massage, and connecting on an almost spiritual level. So, don't expect a quickie from this sign — that’s basically blasphemy to them. Plus, they are so patient (and generous), you can pretty much count on having an incredible time with them in bed, if you know what I am sayin’.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy It’s a good thing that Leo is so dang charming, because if not they would never be able to satisfy their sky-high sex drives. They draw partners to them with their flirty nature and their warm hearted and oh-so-appealing aura. But just be warned, they're a bit of a show-off in bed. They're creative and enthusiastic lovers who never miss a chance to try out a new move, especially one that makes them look amazing. And yes, they expect to be fully and frequently complimented for their appearance and performance in bed, so speak up if you want to stay in Leo’s bed — and trust me, you will. Yes, they can be a bit of an egomaniac from time to time, but Leo is incredibly loving and loyal, so it’s totally worth it.