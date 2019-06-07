While physical factors are one piece of the puzzle, another component to your sex drive is your personal history with sex. Zar notes that people who have experienced painful sex or had an unwanted sexual encounter may experience low libido. “Humans don't crave things that don't feel pleasurable, that feel painful, or that they feel pressured to do,” she explains. “I recommend asking yourself: ‘What were my last few sexual experiences like?’ If the answer isn't ‘amazing, pleasurable, connecting, fun,’ or at the very least ‘comfortable,' of course you weren't craving it!’"

This is where a sex therapist can be helpful. “If your libido has gone down, ask yourself what else changed around the same time that happened,” Zar suggests. “Then, working with a sex therapist is a great first step toward sorting through it all.” Streicher echoes that talking to a professional can be useful for figuring out your specific situation. “If you are struggling with libido, see someone with an expertise in medical sexual function,” she explains. This person can help you get to the bottom of your concerns and work to fix them.

Everyone’s sex drive is different, and there is no set formula for what makes you crave sex more or less at different times. If you feel like your libido isn’t where you want it to be, try to pinpoint the source of the problem, or talk to your doctor about it. When you understand what drives your libido, you’re better able to control it. And that leads to more enjoyable and enthusiastic sex in your life.

