One of the most exciting — but also nerve wracking — parts of dating someone new is finding out what your sexual chemistry is like. Are you going to be compatible? What will they bring out in you? Will it be a new sexual side you never even realized you had in you? Or will it bring up something painful from the past? The truth is, you won’t really know which of the many ways dating someone can change your sex drive until you open yourself up and start heading in that direction.

While our sexuality and sex drive is a complicated and maybe even a bit unpredictable, there are a few typical ways that people respond to dating someone new. To help break down these different responses, I reached out to experts who shared their insights on what effect to expect dating will have on your levels of desire and to reassure you that whatever you are feeling is totally legitimate and you should honor those feelings. That’s because not only are these feelings telling you something about yourself, but, in some cases, they are offering insights into the person you are dating and if they are right for you. Here is what the experts say are the common ways dating someone will affect your sex drive.

1 Dating someone can bring out your sex drive in new and exciting ways. Giphy For some people, dating someone new that you’re compatible with can actually increase your sex drive to a surprising degree, Beatty Cohan, a nationally recognized psychotherapist and sex therapist and author of For Better for Worse Forever: Discover the Path to Lasting Love, tells Elite Daily. “Dating someone who you find sexually attractive can take your pre-dating sex drive from from a zero to a 10,” she says. “I see this happen to my patients all the time.” She adds that this can happen to anyone regardless of age, gender, or sexual orientation — but that the feeling will be the same. “You feel that something inside of you physically has been awakened. And if you are able to feel the mental, emotional, and sexual connection, what could be better?,” she adds.

2 It can increase it temporarily in the honeymoon phase. Giphy While sometimes your sex drive increase can be transformative and permanent with that partner, more often than not the increase is temporary, as in that oh-so-familiar new relationship energy. “Let’s be honest, there is not much more of a turn on then meeting someone new and them being interested in you back,” Lindsay van Clief, certified Sex Educator and strategist at Love Matters, tells Elite Daily. “Often cited as the ‘honeymoon phase,’ this is the time after you just meet, and you can’t take your hands off each other. There is a lot of excitement of learning about the new person and trying new things and seeing what works and what doesn’t. You tend to have a super high sex drive and are really going at it and trying new things multiple times a week.” But eventually, van Clief says, this will wane a bit as you find your sexual equilibrium together. “However, like all phases, the honeymoon period ends. Normally at around six to eight months you and your partner have created a new normal. You’ve explored each other and now you know the other’s body pretty well. Sex is not new anymore, so it starts to slow down. You work on other parts of your relationship as things are getting more serious,” she says.