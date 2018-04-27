We all know the honeymoon phase well. You know you're in it when you've just started dating someone new, your stomach fills up with butterflies, and every single thing you do together feels exciting. If you find yourself smiling all the time for no reason, you're definitely in it — and that new relationship glow is quite the feeling. And you might find yourself wondering, "How long does the honeymoon phase last?"

The answer is that it's different for everyone. Essentially, the honeymoon period is over when the infatuation takes a back seat to facing life's little realities together. According to experts, the average time the honeymoon phase lasts is around three months, but it can absolutely be longer or shorter depending on the relationship.

Some say the honeymoon phase is the best part of a relationship, others argue that it's the parts after the honeymoon period ends that are the most fulfilling. And the thing is, you might not even experience the honeymoon phase the way others describe it, but that doesn't mean your relationship isn't satisfying. You also might never leave the honeymoon phase, but that doesn't mean your relationship isn't deep and fulfilling. Whatever you believe and experience, it's all about what works and feels right for you and your partner — as proven by these 10 real relationship stories, courtesy of reddit.

It Hasn't Gone Away Yet Giphy We've been together for 2 and a half years and honestly it's still there, just sometimes we calm down a bit. I don't think ours will ever really go away because we still get randomly giddy and affectionate because we're so happy and filled with butterflies. I'm lucky to be in such an amazing relationship, honestly. —u/schwarz_infernus

It's More Like Multiple Phases That Come And Go Giphy We dated for about three years before marrying (still in high school). Been married now for 16 years. It seems to me the honeymoon phase lasted about three or four years into our marriage. She went through some depression after that. There was then a second honeymoon phase....that lasted another three or four years. This most recent honeymoon phase seems to be more of a status quo. It has been on for five or six years. I think we've settled into ourselves. We are very open with each other. We rarely want for anything from the relationship that we aren't already doing. It's really wonderful. I am very fortunate. Not every one is so lucky. I'll also mention, we don't have children. That can make a huge difference! —u/lovetowatchthembounc After 27 years, we still experience honeymoon phases from time to time. —u/Lordica Together 13 years, married 8, here. Same in the beginning, super intense, lots of passion, lots of sex and now I would say it's just as good, but different. Our relationship seems to have kind of an ebb and flow to it. We have periods of being deeply in love and then other times where life is busy and annoying and my partner started a load of wash and didn't tell anyone and now its smelly and dammit why are you so irritating right now- times. We've been through two kids, which mixed with little sleep and hormones resulted in a less-in-love kind of time. And now I would say we're back in the honey moon phase again. It comes and it goes, but always returns to a state of madly in love, but with the depth of a decade+ behind it. —u/Alystial

Four Years, While Long Distance Giphy I think our lasted about 4 years. We were long distance for that entire time, though, so it was hard to get sick of each other when we didn't get to see each other often. Once we moved in together things kind of cooled down when the day to day stresses became real. —u/adelaideanne

Around A Year Or Two Giphy Around a year has been my experience in my last three relationships. It comes and goes, but a lot of the getting to know eachother and suprises happen during that time, by the year I'm normally working my way into the comfort zone. —u/ebpeters This isn't a new relationship but our honeymoon phase lasted for about 2 years. We do have periods of honeymoons, I'd say. We've been together almost 5 years, lived together for 4. I enjoy knowing that we can work hard, get stressed out and still feel that overwhelming surge of 'Geez, I know I love this person but right now I REALLY REALLY like them, too.' —u/georgelovesgene After about 18 months to 2 years we transitioned from "can't keep our hands off each other think about you all the time" to "I still love you and want you but I'm secure enough in our relationship that it doesn't consume every thought." —u/amgov