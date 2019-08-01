Here Are The 5 Zodiac Signs Best Suited To Date A Loving Leo

When Dua Lipa sang, "You’re my starlight," she was probably talking about a fellow Leo. These fiery lions radiate passion and romance. Theatrical and regal, Leos are the kings, queens, and genderless monarchs of the zodiac. So, it's no wonder that the five zodiac signs most compatible with Leo are also drawn to luxurious and exciting relationships.

"Leo loves anything connected to beauty and romance," Boston-based expert astrologer Michaela Carey tells Elite Daily. "They light up a room and will always find the spotlight,” and prefer a partner who will let them take the lead. They are attracted to someone who is able to understand their natural energy and unwavering spirit, as these traits are a true sign of their deepest desires.

Houston-based astrologer and cosmic writer Chelsea Jackson adds that Leos are ruled by the sun and considered a fixed sign. This means they fall in the middle of a season and really represent their signature element: fire. “Leo season takes place during the height of summer, which really speaks to their desire to be acknowledged and noticed,” Jackson says, noting that being a fixed sign is a major reason for Leo’s loyalty. “They're really in relationships for the long haul!”

According to Carey, you can benefit from this loyalty if you’re a fellow fire sign or can match Leo's passion for a grand romance. After all, no matter your sign, dating a Leo means turning up the heat. From verbal affirmations to giant displays of affection, they love being in love and want the world to know it. If you’re wondering what signs are compatible with Leo, then these five take the cake.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Oleksandr Bedenyuk / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Both natural leaders, Aries and Leo make a super hot pair. "Leo is drawn to Aries’ sense of purpose," Carey says, noting this duo can bring the heat in the bedroom. "These two signs are drawn to each other physically and mentally. Aries has got the fire, the oomph, and commitment to the relationship.” Like Leo, an Aries is known for their loyalty and has a desire to go above and beyond in everything they do — especially when it comes to developing a relationship. “The pairing of two fire signs creates a passionate and fiery relationship that Leo craves,” Carey adds.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Like Leo, Taurus is a fixed sign. They spring babies through and through, and love the idea of living a lavish, stable life. While Leos may be more adventurous, this pair will instantly connect on their love for luxury and comfort. “Taurus is ruled by Venus, so a Leo would really enjoy their romantic side,” Jackson explains. You may see these two signs treating each other to a romantic dinner or afternoon at the spa on the weekends.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) The sign of communication, air sign Gemini is another great match for the lion. Gemini is just as playful as Leo, and the two signs are able to connect over their desire to have fun. “Both signs’ emphasis on fun and pleasure will draw them together,” Carey says. However, at the same time, she notes that Gemini respects Leo’s independence, which leads to a lovely balance between feeling cared for, but not crushed under the relationship.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Nevena1987/E+/Getty Images According to Carey, sometimes the best match for a confident and majestic Leo is another confident and majestic Leo. “Leo loves to feel like the most important creature in the room, so who better to appreciate that than a fellow Leo?" Carey says. Not only can they help curate a fun and sexy romance, but they can also help it last for, well, forever. "If balanced correctly, there is no stopping a Leo-Leo pair,” she adds.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Independent and adventurous Sagittarius understands Leo on a deeper level. "No one in the zodiac can appreciate Leo’s independence quite like Sag," Carey says. Jackson adds that the duo could probably be found going on vacation together, where Sagittarius picks the place to go, and Leo picks the dreamy Airbnb to check into. However, Leo must take time to respect a Sag’s love for freedom. When the two are supporting and inspiring each other’s choices, they are unmatched and just get each other.

Though their passion is enough to heat up any relationship, Leos are naturally drawn to other fire signs, which includes themselves. Ruled by the sun and drawn to all things beautiful, a Leo-filled relationship is sure to be #hot, energetic, and incredibly lovely.

Experts:

Michaela Carey, expert astrologer

Chelsea Jackson, astrologer and cosmic writer

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.