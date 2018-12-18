Here's How Often You Like To Have Sex, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you've ever dated a Scorpio, you probably know that astrological signs can tell you a lot about a person's sex drive. Have you ever wondered about how your sign affects your sex drive? If so, you're in luck. To find out how often each zodiac sign likes to have sex, stay tuned. Not only will learning about the different zodiac signs’ sex drives teach you about yourself, but it can also help you navigate sexual relationships.

When it comes to negotiating your sex drive in comparison to a partner, finding a balance is part of maintaining a healthy relationship. According to Dr. Jessica O'Reilly, a sex and relationship expert, "Compatibility isn’t something you find, it’s something you cultivate, so you can make things work even if you experience different levels of sexual desire."

O'Reilly also adds that stress levels, medications, menstrual cycles, relationship duration, relationship satisfaction, communication, sleep habits, exercise, fitness, mood, and hormone levels can all affect a person's sex drive. That’s a lot to factor in. "You can be perfectly healthy and want sex once a year, or not at all. On the flip side, you can be perfectly healthy and want sex all the time," she says. Every couple can also become sexually mismatched at some point in time, she adds. Even if you work well together at first, things can shift over time, so she stresses that it’s important to talk about sex with your partner throughout your relationship. Don’t be shy. Communication is key.

When it comes down to it, numerous factors can influence your sex drive, and you and your partner's signs could show you a lot about how you work together. An Aquarius sex drive may be completely different than a Pisces sex drive, but understanding where you’re both coming from can help you find the perfect solution for everyone involved. If you want to get a full analysis of your sexual desires, you might also want to consult your full birth chart.

Kristina Semos, an astrologer and owner of AstroOils, says that your sex life can come through when you’re looking in your fifth house (your inner child), seventh house (partnerships), and eighth house (transformation) of the 12 houses in astrology as well. That’s why not every Gemini is exactly the same, and why two Capricorns may want to have sex at very different rates. Everyone is unique, but if you wan to see how your sun sign can influence your sex drive, check out the following predictions!

Aries (March 21—April 19): Every Other Day Carina König / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Aries are classic fire signs, with maybe the most significant need for sex. In fact, they’re one of the most sexual zodiac signs alongside Taurus and Scorpio. Typical Aries are strong-willed and don't let anyone get in their way. This means that they're interested in hookups that feel good and don't leave them questioning where they stand with someone. This sign knows what they want and how to get there.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): All Weekend Long Taureans are glamorous and magnetic, with a penchant for loyalty. Whether they're coupled up, or have a (few) FWBs, they like their hookups to be on their A-game. If this means they wait all week for a sex-filled weekend, then so be it. Taureans believe that they deserve nothing but the best — and the bedroom is no exception. Astrologer Lisa Stardust even tells Elite Daily, “Tauruses like to feel their partner and connect with them on a deep physical level.” If you’re looking to try something new for your weekend full of sex, you might want to try a few sex positions that Taureans will love.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Either A Couple Of Times A Month Or All The Time Geminis are tricky to understand, even to themselves. Their sex drives are very atypical, and frequently fluctuate (typical air signs). Geminis could go weeks or even months without sex simply because they're focused on other things or goals. That being said, when they focus on something, they really throw themselves into it. So, if a Gemini has found a partner they work well with, they could easily want to sleep with said person every day.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): If They Have A Partner, Every Single Night Cancers, by nature, are very loving and caring people. Their “intimacy and mood is tied in directly with sex,” according to astrologer Cindy Mckean. This means that they can be very giving physically, and love “cuddling, spooning, and rubbing noses.” Because of this, Cancers could be DTF any time and any day when they have the right person, and even interested in multiple rounds.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Once A Week Peopleimages/E+/Getty Images Ahhh... Leos. These folks are effortlessly beautiful, and are fire signs to their core. Much like their gorgeous looks, they also have very determined spirits. If they're in the mood to have sex, they will definitely find a way for it to happen. However, sometimes they can be preoccupied with other goals and responsibilities. They will probably make sure to have weekly sex as long as it doesn't get in the way of their ambition.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): 2 Or 3 Times A Week Virgos are unsung heroes in the bedroom. This is because not only are they consistent with rules, planning and the specifics of life, they also love to prove themselves and their skills. Virgos like sex and they're good at it — like they are at most things. And much like other earth signs, they like showing off how good they are at said things. Virgos work with the partners present in their life, so if their partner is down to clown every day — so are they. However, if they can have sex twice a week, you know they will give it everything they've got.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): 3 Or More Times A Week Libras are the most flamboyant babes of the zodiac. Not only are they magnetic and artistic, when they want something they don't hide it. In this vein, Libras love to be appreciated, and they're no stranger to pleasure. They likely masturbate quite often and, if they deem a person appreciative of all they have to offer, will likely invite them into their bed a few times a week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): All The Time The stereotypes are true: Scorpios are mad sexual. Given the option and an equally matched sexual partner, Scorpios would likely never leave their bedroom, and they probably don't on weekends. During the week Scorpios likely, grudgingly, commit themselves to other priorities out of necessity. But in all likelihood, it's fine to assume that they're interested in sex around the clock.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Either All The Time Or Very Rarely Hiraman/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians can be wayward individuals. Full of thoughts, independent spirit, and a need to pave the way for themselves — sex isn't a necessity in their daily lives. That being said, when they find someone they are compatible with intellectually, spiritually, and sexually — they will not forgo the chance to have amazing sex. They're an extremely all-or-nothing sign, and whoever is lucky enough to be their partner would tend to agree.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): A Little During The Week & A Lot On The Weekend Capricorns, a classic earth sign, are very rigid about schedules and rules, and aware of what they should or shouldn't be doing. As a result, things can be challenging for them when it comes to sex because it's often hard for them to be both flexible and meet their high expectations of themselves. Capricorns are interested in sex, and definitely have wants and needs, but getting themselves to loosen up and let people in can be difficult. As a result, they likely schedule frequent masturbation and, when they have a good partner, are likely to plan their sex lives in great detail.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Once Every 2 Weeks Aquarians are challenging to understand at times. As air signs, they often feel a distance from others, and the way to overcome that distance can be a challenge. As a result, it can be hard for Aquarians to have relationships that are in sync romantically, emotionally, physically, and sexually. Aquarians may not have sex super often, but not for lack of wanting. It just takes a concerted effort for them to really feel connected. This could take weeks or months. However when they really feel in tune with someone (even a FWB), all bets are off, and the sex is bound to be great.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): A Couple Of Times A Week Pisceans are very protective of their sensitive hearts. When they're in love, they could be down any time. They're creative and emotionally intelligent, and this extends to all areas in life including sex. So this means that their baseline sex drive is decently high, and then if they're truly in sync with someone, the limit does not exist.

By knowing both your sign and your partner's sign, you can make sure you maximize your compatibility both inside and outside of the bedroom. Hopefully, whatever your sign, your sex life is exactly the way you want it. And if it's not, maybe the universe has something exciting in store for you.

