Your July 2025 Horoscope Is Giving Main Character Energy

Get ready for a heat wave. Whether your local weather man is predicting clear skies or cloudy days ahead, the astrological forecast is certainly heating up. This July, get ready to step out of your comfort zone, and into the summer sun.

The theme for this month can be boiled down to three words: main character energy. After a few months of cosmic chaos and inner turmoil, leading to confusion and hesitation, July arrives with its foot firmly on the gas pedal. Beginning with the full moon in Capricorn on July 10, this month brings a period of certainty — it’s time to determine what’s actually helping you reach your goals, and what’s simply keeping you busy.

June was meant for recharging, but come July, it’s time to exert that stored energy. The start of Leo season, on July 22, brings with it a drastic shift from the introspective Cancer season. The new moon in Leo follows close behind, on July 24. The astrological energy during the time is extroverted, creative, and self-expressive — use it wisely!

Some Signs Will Feel July’s Astrology More Than Others

According to astrology expert and founder of Cosmic Fusion Michelle Bell, Cancers, Taureans, and Leos can expect a lucky month ahead, while Aries, Sagittarians, and Aquarians may face some obstacles along the road to a hot girl summer.

Leos in particular are in for a treat, as the stars begin to align in their favor. “Once your season hits, you’ll feel unstoppable,” the expert says. “Spotlight energy meets confidence boost.”

Ahead, Bell shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for July 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images We know you hate to slow down, dear Aries, but this month is asking you to pause. Rest can be productive, and should be added to your daily schedule. “If you’ve been running on caffeine and vibes, it’s time to unplug,” Bell says. “Protect your energy like it's on a limited data plan.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Slow and steady wins the race in July, Taurus. You are quietly flourishing in all aspects of life this month — especially in your finances, which may see a subtle boost. The Capricorn full moon on July 10 is the perfect opportunity to reevaluate your longterm goals, with some advice from Bell in mind. “Say yes to quality over quantity — in love, work, and even your social life,” she says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) After a month of rapid-fire decisions, July finally offers some respite, dear Gemini. Communication is your superpower this month, but don’t forget to protect yourself in the process — be careful not to overcommit. “Choose your conversations wisely,” Bell cautions. “Not everyone deserves front-row access to your thoughts.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer, the world is ready to meet you where you’re at this month — because everyone else is finally slowing down to your pace. “This is a month for intentional healing, reflection, and planting seeds,” Bell says. “If something doesn’t feel emotionally aligned, it’s a no.” Self care should be a priority this July. Bell suggests journaling, staying in, or curating your space — whatever speaks to you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images It’s your month, dear Leo. “The first half of the month may feel like the warm-up, but once your season hits, you’re on fire,” Bell says. When Leo season arrives on July 22, you will find that you are absolutely magnetic, but be careful not to get swept away by all the attention. Keep your eyes on the prize, and your longterm goals at top of mind. This is the month to refresh your vision board, even metaphorically — remembering your purpose is key.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) For Virgo, the month ahead is full of growth. “Venus in your sign brings a subtle glow-up, aesthetically and emotionally,” Bell says. However, she cautions against aiming for perfection. Live in the moment this July. Find joy in your daily routines, and even romanticize them, but avoid curating them. Authenticity and appreciation are key.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Relationships are on the mind this month, dear Libra, and things are starting to look a little different around here. “You’re craving depth over aesthetics, which is rare but needed,” Bell says. The Capricorn full moon is an opportune moment for an audit of your current relationships. Consider who is really showing up for you. It may be time to reassess who’s allowed access to your inner circle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) It’s OK to cry, dear Scorpio. The continuing Cancer season tugs on your sentimental side, no matter how much you’d prefer that side didn’t exist. It’s time for difficult conversations — like the one you’ve been running over in your head for weeks, perhaps. “Vulnerability is your key to intimacy and success,” Bell reminds you. “That wall you keep? Maybe it’s time to open a window.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Hiraman/E+/Getty Images The only way out is through, Sagittarius. The season ahead may bring up some feelings you’d much rather push aside, but now is the time to lean in. Running away might feel freeing, but difficult emotions can be just as speedy. For once, try sitting with them. “Journal through the discomfort,” Bell suggests. “Your clarity is waiting on the other side.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The arrival of the full moon in your sign on July 10 is an opportunity for a reset, Capricorn. “Career and identity are on the table — but this time, you’re defining success on your terms,” Bell says. Your emotions do not have to make way for your ambition — they can, and should, work together. Take a moment to revisit your goals this month and determine if they’re truly aligned with where you are now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Your keyword for this month, dear Aquarius, is “balance.” You can find a healthy medium between your need for independence, and the intimacy you crave. “You don’t need to be everything for everyone, but letting people in doesn’t mean you’re losing yourself,” Bell reminds. You can set boundaries while still showing up. In fact, that’s what boundaries are for.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Cancer season is treating you well, Pisces. Per Bell, “creativity is high, intuition is stronger, and rest feels... productive.” You’ll continue to thrive under the nurturing gaze of the season through July. It’s time to harness the powerful energy flowing through you right now, and dream a little bit bigger. This is the month to test the waters — just don’t forget to follow through.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion