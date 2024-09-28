Have you ever visited a new city and instantly fallen in love with your surroundings? Or traveled to a popular destination only to hate it and wonder what all the hype was about? If so, your astrocartography chart may be to blame.

What Is Astrocartography?

This popular, TikTok-viral technique (with over 1 billion views and counting!) turns your birth chart into a cosmic travel guide by showing you where in the world certain planets have more of an influence on your life. It plots lines on a world map that represent different planetary energies; when planetary lines intersect or pass through a location on your astrocartography map, the energy of that planet becomes more potent in that area.

As you plan your travels based on your chart, it's important to align your destination with what you're currently seeking in life. Take the following astrological planets as examples for how to do just that:

The sun — Traveling to your sun line can heighten the attention you gain, boost success, and enhance your personal confidence.

Mars — Following your Mars line can lead to a more fast-paced lifestyle, encouraging you to become more assertive and physically active.

Saturn — Visiting your Saturn line can help you develop greater discipline, refinement, and organization.

Jupiter — Your Jupiter line is where you'll encounter opportunities for growth and expansion. It can bring luck, generosity, and abundance in surplus.

Venus — Surprisingly, your luck in love might be less about your Hinge profile and more about the fact that your Venus line runs through New York, while you're based in Los Angeles.

Breaking Down My Astrocartography Chart

I currently live in Houston, Texas, near my Mars line, which means that the city is supposed to enhance my physical energy, assertion, and willpower, and I can’t say that it doesn’t. What’s been missing, IMO, is a little bit of good fortune and overall success — that’s why I planned to follow my sun-Jupiter lines. (I’m an astrologer, so I trust that the cosmos know what’s good for me.) And, according to my astrocartography chart, one of the luckiest places for me to visit is...

...Mexico City. In my astrocartography chart, my sun and Jupiter line intersect smack-dab in the middle of the Mexican capital. This means that this particular destination holds the potential for heightened visibility and increased confidence while also amplifying a stronger sense of luck, generosity, and abundance.

So, shortly after reading my chart, and despite my beginner-level Spanish-speaking skills, I was sold on my next vacation spot. In true spontaneous Aries fashion, I quickly packed my bags and hoped navigating Mexico City on my own would be manageable with the help of Google Translate.

How The Stars Shaped My Experience As A Solo Traveler

The Neighborhood

After touching down at Mexico City International Airport (MEX), I took a 45-minute Uber trip (only ~$15) to Sofitel Mexico City Reforma. Upon arrival, I was immediately greeted and served a traditional Mexican beverage called champurrado, a warm, chocolate drink that reminded me of an elevated hot cocoa; the complimentary refreshment felt very on-brand with being on my lucky Jupiter line.

Post-hotel room refresh, I roamed the streets of Roma Norte, an eclectic neighborhood known for its artsy vibe, and noticed that I was getting quite a few stares from pedestrians and locals. After briefly questioning my ‘fit — jorts and a baby tee — I remembered that I was on my sun line, which can bring an increase of attention from other people, so I decided that the extra eyes were a good thing.

As I wandered in and out of bars and cafes, I was greeted by kind locals who weren’t at all fazed by my poor Spanish-speaking skills. Despite being a very obvious tourist, I was met with smiles and warm welcomes by everyone I encountered.

The Food

My first dinner was at Bajel (“Ship” in English), a Michelin-star rated restaurant on the 13th floor of the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma. I was served a tasting menu that came with eight (!) courses, each served with a glass of wine that complemented each dish.

This was my first time having a tasting menu experience, and I was able to try a lot of eclectic dishes that I would have never tried otherwise (very much a symptom of being on my Jupiter line). I tried my best to finish everything at the table, but due to the abundance of food, I ended up leaving with leftovers. Hey, no complaints here — who doesn’t love a midnight snack?

The Vibes

One of the many things I love about Mexico City is that live music is everywhere. On my second day, I walked to a nearby bookstore cafe and got to listen to locals playing the flute and guitar as customers sipped lattes and read books.

Despite being someone who is always in a hurry (a side effect of having an Aries stellium), I embraced the relaxed lifestyle that the city had to offer during my stay. I talked much less than I’m used to, but I got to listen more — and the sounds of the city were lively and vibrant.

In astrology, the sun is associated with creative expression, and traveling to my sun/Jupiter line filled me with inspo.

The Photo Ops

On my last day, it rained pretty heavily (not very demure or mindful), so I waited out the storm, then went for a bike ride around the city before calling my Uber to the airport.

After a short ride, I embraced my inner tourist and set up my tripod on a tiny side street. Although I don't usually like to showcase my Zillennial side, being on my sun-Jupiter line gave me the courage to make an exception.

The Cosmic Karma

Despite all the amazing opportunities in Mexico City, I didn’t get to socialize very much on this trip with my beginner’s level Spanish. When traveling solo domestically, it’s pretty easy to mingle with strangers, but when you’re in a country where you don’t speak the language, there are less opportunities to make friends.

The isolation I felt could arguably be a result of another astrological event: my Saturn return, an astrological event that happens for everyone every 29.5 years or so. It marks a three-year period that can oftentimes increase feelings of isolation and loneliness; for me, it sits in my ninth house of foreign travel.

Astrology: 1. Me: 0.

Regardless of my birth chart, I did my best to combat feelings of disconnection by speaking to everyone in Spanish as much as possible, while listening and learning in the process.

TL;DR

Overall, I left the trip feeling very lucky — but not in the ways I would've expected. This was the longest time I had ever gone without speaking my native language, and while it had its difficult moments, it required me to be more intentional about how I interacted with people.

Solo traveling to Mexico City was rewarding not only for the delicious food and stunning sights, but also for the warm-hearted locals. People were kind and patient with me, which was an unexpected yet pleasant surprise. Though the journey challenged my ability to communicate effectively with strangers, I got to work on my Spanish-speaking skills and familiarize myself with the city, which felt like a success.

Traveling to my sun-Jupiter line taught me that in order to fully lean into the positive experiences that a place has to offer, you will have to maintain an open mind and an optimistic attitude. It’s not always easy, but situations that challenge and push you out of your comfort zone benefit you more in the long run.

If you decide to use astrocartography to choose your next destination, remember that you're signaling to the universe your readiness to embrace whatever those planets may bring — language barriers and all. I highly recommend using your personal chart to pick your next vacation spot. Just remember, as you embark on your adventure, it's important to work with the planets rather than letting them take the lead entirely. ¡Buen viaje!