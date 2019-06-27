There are two types of people in this world: Those who plan things out, and those who fly by the seat of their pants. While planners organize a to-do list they follow diligently, others find an open day full of possibility far more exciting. While planners love knowing exactly what to expect, those who go-with-the-flow believe the best things tend to happen when you surrender to the universe. So, which one are you? Well, if you're one of the most spontaneous zodiac signs, the cosmos may have had a strong influence on your free-spirited ways.

If you've got placements in Aries, Gemini, Libra, or Sagittarius, I probably don't have to tell you just how spontaneous you can be. I bet you're the type of person to book the next available flight, no matter where it's headed. You love making friends in random places and getting invited to a last-minute rendezvous. When it comes to work, you may have a hard time following the guidebook, but that doesn't mean you won't get important things done. It's just that you're making each task, no matter how menial, a wild and exciting ride. While some people might think your head is all over the place, you don't necessarily think that's a bad thing. If you knew exactly what to expect out of your days, wouldn't that just be so boring?

Let's take a moment and appreciate the most spontaneous zodiac signs, shall we? It's you guys who make each day an adventure, and without your flair for living life to the fullest, would any of us enjoy the present moment?

Aries: They Go Exactly Where Their Heart Tells Them To

In life, Aries tends to exist right here, right now. They're not mulling over the past or obsessing over the future. This instinctual Mars-ruled zodiac sign always follows their gut, and a set-in-stone plan might leave them feeling constricted when they get a beautiful and sudden idea to do something completely different. Aries puts their whole heart into whatever it is they're doing, and if the state of their heart changes, they're throwing out the whole itinerary.

Gemini: They Much Prefer To Remain Openminded

I wouldn't be one bit surprised if a Gemini invented the saying "go with the flow." This is the mutable air sign we're talking about, and they much prefer going with the direction of the wind instead of forcing the task at hand. Geminis know life can change in an instant, so why resist beautiful opportunities when they present themselves? They can always see a million different ways to do something and while others might be overly focused on the "right way," Geminis know there's another.

Libra: They Love Taking Unexpected Opportunities

Have you ever noticed how easily distracted a Libra can get when presented with a set to-do list? Well, it's not that Libras are distracted, it's more that their minds are scanning for missed chances. Remember that Libras are all about finding balance and to remain too rigid in their daily life would cause them to oversee spontaneous opportunities that could really mean something. This zodiac sign also prizes human connection above all and they understand how human nature is fluid.

Sagittarius: They Believe Each Day Is A Brand New Day

By definition, a Sagittarius is the most spontaneous sign in all the zodiac. This is the mutable fire sign and when has fire ever been predictable? It catches onto anything in its way and its heat surges once you blow on it. This is why Sagittarius is so famous for adventure. The idea of a perfect day for this zodiac sign is a car with a tank full of gas and no destination. Who knows where they'll wind up? Will they end up at the Grand Canyon or the big city?