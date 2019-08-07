No funny business here. Whether it's because they're mindful of their facial muscles or they just focus on their own thing, Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are the most serious zodiac signs. Wondering why I only mentioned the earth signs? This might sound bizarre, but I dare to say all 12 zodiac signs resemble their ruling astrological element.

Despite the influence of one's ruling planet — not to mention the astrological aspects of their birth chart — there's no denying the power stemming from a zodiac sign's ruling element. For instance, fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are charismatic and enthusiastic about life, similar to air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius), who thrive in social atmospheres where there are opportunities to learn something new. Meanwhile, water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) can't help but emotionally flow with their surroundings yet still remain enigmatic. Now, are you still wondering why earth signs are the most serious in the zodiac?

Just like the earth beneath your feet, earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are solid, dependable, and they persevere. They approach life with the "here and now" mindset, which is why they're also known for being pragmatic types. These folks have no time to waste, and the same way Leos wear their big hearts on their sleeves, earth signs have invisible signs on their foreheads that read, "Don't waste my time."

With that said, here's why what you see is what you get with Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn:

Shutterstock

Taurus: They're Almost Too Honest

Taurus is stubborn AF and there's no changing this fixed earth sign's mind once they've made a decision. Their seriousness stems from their innate desire to hold down the fort; Taurus craves stability. This stability is as spiritual as it is materialistic. Truth is, they want to possess the things they cherish and desire most. Mind you, sometimes the price tag is bigger than their bank accounts, but what can I tell you? A Taurus' persistence is a magnificent thing.

Virgo: They're Focused On Making Things Perfect

Alright, so maybe Virgo spends way too much time fussing over the petty details — let alone analyzing every situation from top to bottom —but don't you realize earth signs don't like wasting time? Think about it: Why else would Virgo spend so much time critiquing and polishing? The best example I can give to describe Virgo's immaculate precision and gifted mindset is fellow Virgo Beyoncé. I mean, have you ever taken a moment to watch her brilliantly choreographed sets? Practice makes perfect and Virgo wants perfection.

Capricorn: They Have A List Of Goals To Slay

So maybe Capricorn is a bit on the ruthless side — but, hey, you can't go wrong with the truth, right? Besides, the facts aren't supposed to be pretty and these mystical goats refuse to take the easy route. In fact, Saturn-ruled Capricorn believes real success stems from hard work and brutal perseverance, which is basically equivalent to blood, sweat, and tears. Putting in the work is truly an understatement. I think the biggest challenge people face in their attempts to find common ground with this cardinal earth sign is that they're experts at putting their emotions aside. The phrase "business is business" certainly comes to mind. In their eyes, being realistic is a priority. If you want someone to sugarcoat things for you, here's my advice: Steer clear of this sign.