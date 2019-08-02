The meaning of intelligence is relative, but it isn't hard to distinguish either. Personally, I consider someone who is both a logical problem solver and naturally in tune with their emotional surroundings to be intelligent. Although, there's no denying Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are the most intelligent zodiac signs, so there's no point in trying to outsmart them.

If your sun sign isn't among the trio, make sure you also consider your moon and ascendant signs; knowing your sun sign barely scratches the surface of your personality. However, despite what your celestial trifecta looks like, everyone has an innate power, so read this with an open mind.

Interestingly, when I say, "Read this with an open mind," I mean it in every sense. Think about it: If you're someone who's naturally open-minded, then you're probably a good listener as well. I mean, someone who's narrow-minded or arrogant wouldn't bother listening to other people's opinions, right? There's no denying that having the ability to socialize amongst different groups of people — let alone acknowledging a different point of view — makes you an intelligent person... but that's just part of the equation. If anything, this means you're an emotionally intelligent person, but it doesn't say much about your intellectual intelligence.

Again, being intelligent means something different to everyone, but it's not every day you meet someone who's gifted with logical strategy and social empathy; you typically lean toward one. In the cases of Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, however, they're more balanced. Here's why:

Gemini: Their Duality Is A Magnificent Thing

Thanks to their ultra-savvy planetary ruler Mercury, Geminis are nothing short of brilliant. Fun fact: According to Roman mythology, and ancient.eu, Mercury served as mediator between the gods and mortals; he was the only deity with the ability to travel in and out of the underworld. Needless to say, Geminis are incredible communicators, and they also have no trouble emotionally detaching themselves from situations. So if you're looking for someone to brainstorm and gossip with — simultaneously — Gemini's got you covered. This air sign is creative, clever, and mentally stimulating AF.

Sagittarius: They Thrive On Knowledge

Not trying to name-drop every zodiac sign's planetary ruler here, but you better believe this has everything to do with their intelligence. In the case of worldly Sagittarius, this mutable fire sign is ruled by none other than all-knowing Jupiter, planet of abundance, expansion, higher learning, and wisdom; hence, those born under the sign of the archer make brilliant scholars. According to my fave astrologers, the Astro Twins, Jupiter inspires us to grow, expand, and take risks. This is precisely why Sagittarius prefers to live day by day, in order to soak up every experience. Learning — and communicating what they've learned — is their favorite pastime.

Aquarius: They're Gifted Innovators

For those of you who perceive Aquarius as the "hippie" of the zodiac, you're not too far off. Although, there's a lot more to this fixed air sign than peace symbols and flower crowns. Ruled by rebellious Uranus, planet of revolution, technology, and innovation, those born under the sign of the water bearer are progressive-minded and have been socially conscious practically since the womb. Aquarius is a humanitarian at heart, and their futuristic mindsets are partly why they're so rebellious. Where this stellar air sign goes, a revolution will follow.