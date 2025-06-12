Looking back, there was no better time for television and movies than the Y2K era. You had The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana playing on the Disney Channel, while films like The Princess Diaries and Freaky Friday were in theaters. The nostalgia is all too real, which is why you often find yourself marathon-watching Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill.

To fully immerse yourself in the ‘90s and early aughts, Disney+ and ThredUp have created a nostalgic pop-up in Los Angeles, and the best news of all is that it’s free. The Disney+ Throwback Experience allows fans to rewind time to their favorite era with interactive Disney Channel rooms and Insta-worthy photo moments from shows and movies like Boy Meets World, The Cheetah Girls, and Camp Rock.

The picture-perfect pop-up combines shoppable pieces, escape room games, and actual props from classics, including outfits Miley Cyrus wore in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Free reservations for the Disney+ Throwback Experience are available now at ShowClix.

I was invited to attend the VIP preview night, so before you go, here’s a guide to everything you need to know:

Where Is The Disney+ Pop-Up?

The Disney+ Throwback Experience has taken over a storefront at 7550 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles. It’s just down the street from Pink’s Hot Dogs and close to Complex LA, where the Selena Gomez Rare pop-up was happening in February.

When Is The Throwback Experience Open?

The pop-up runs June 12 through June 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. You will need a reservation to get in line for the experience, and slots are filling up — especially for the weekend — so you’ll want to act fast.

What’s Inside The Disney+ Throwback Pop-Up?

You’ll be transported back in time the minute you step inside the Disney+ Throwback Experience. After getting your very own fanzine, which reminded me of a Tiger Beat magazine, you’ll be asked to find clues in each room that will unlock the next experience. The interactive rooms with photo moments are inspired by The Cheetah Girls, Boy Meets World, and Hannah Montana.

Depending on how quickly your group is able to solve each room’s mystery, you may not get a lot of time in these spaces to snap pics and look at all the details. I would recommend bringing a friend, so you can capture photos of each other.

Also, be on the lookout for pink tags on items. These pieces are actual costumes and props on loan from the Disney Archives, including ‘fits from Hannah Montana and The Princess Diaries. Some of my favorite memorabilia included Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato’s looks from the final jam, as well as the Pop Informer magazine with Connect 3 on the front from my favorite Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock.

After going through the immersive rooms, you’ll have more time for pics in the next space. This area has photo moments from One Tree Hill, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Gilmore Girls, The Princess Diaries, and The Golden Girls. I really loved the attention to detail in the OTH space, which had one of Peyton’s mix CDs on the dresser, and The Princess Diaries room, which is a recreation of the scene where Paolo presents Mia after her makeover.

The final room is the garage from Freaky Friday, where Pink Slip practices. With Freakier Friday releasing in theaters Aug. 8, this was so exciting to see.

Once you’ve taken all your photos, you’re handed a Disney+ tote bag and pack of mystery pins to take home. As a pin collector, I couldn’t wait to open mine right away. The options include nods to Lizzie McGuire, Phineas and Ferb, Cadet Kelly, and more. I ended up getting Kim Possible’s Kimmunicator, while my friend got the Lizzie pin that everyone wanted to trade her for. I would go back just for another pack of pins.

What Should I Wear To The Disney+ Experience?

Dressing the part is the way to go. Put together your best Y2K-inspired OOTD. I tried to channel Hilary Duff’s colorful vibe with a vintage Britney Spears concert tee I got as a kid. If you need a bit of inspiration, ThredUp has curated a collection of inspired looks you can shop online, like Hannah Montana’s skinny scarves and Topanga’s floral maxi skirts from Boy Meets World.

You can also browse pieces of the collection while you walk through the experience. After checking them out myself, I’m beyond ready to add more Y2K items to my closet to keep the nostalgia going.