Miracles Happen! The Princess Diaries 3 Is In The Works

The original The Princess Diaries, starring a then-unknown Anne Hathaway and the iconic Julie Andrews, was only expected to be a modest hit when it debuted in 2001. However, its runaway commercial success spawned a sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in 2004. Although a capstone to make it a trilogy was discussed, it never got off the ground... until now. The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in development, so get ready for another trip to Genovia.

The last time anyone checked in with the state of Genovia was earlier this year, when Julie Andrews was honored with an AFI Life Achievement Award. Things were not looking hopeful for the kingdom then, as Andrews, who played Queen Clarrise in the first two films, shot down rumors of a threequel that had been bubbling around since the launch of Disney+ in 2019. Noting that acclaimed director Gary Marshall, who helmed the first two, had passed away in 2016, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

Someone should have told the former Mary Poppins, “Everything is possible — even the impossible.” As that same outlet exclusively reported in November 2022, “Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries.” Here’s everything fans need to know.

The Princess Diaries 3: Production Updates

Walt Disney Pictures

As noted, rumors of a third Princess Diaries film have been floating around for years. Even after a third failed to materialize in the late aughts, Meg Cabot, the author of the book the film is based on, held out hope, saying in 2017 that there were scripts out there, and people were willing to do it “to honor Marshall” who had passed away the year before.

In 2019, when Disney+ launched, and a spate of reboots, reimaginings, and new sequels to major hits seemed to be cropping up almost every day, Anne Hathaway confirmed there was a script, and she was in if everything came together correctly.

But it took a couple of years to get those stars to align. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Princess Diaries 3 is finally coming together, with writer Aadrita Mukerji (Supergirl) writing “a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”

The Princess Diaries 3: Potential Cast & Plot

Walt Disney Pictures

Though Hathaway has expressed interest in returning (and Andrews at least called the idea “lovely”), no one has yet signed on for the film. According to THR, the hope is to sign Hathaway once things start moving beyond the script stage, and perhaps Andrews. Without them, the film seems unlikely to be a continuation rather than a reboot, at least without a lot of careful work.

The Princess Diaries 3: Trailer & Release Date Predictions

With things still in the script stage, there’s no telling when there will be footage for a trailer, let alone a release date. However, Disney is known for plotting theatrical releases years in advance, with plenty of open slots in 2025 and 2026. Chances are, should this land Hathaway and Andrews; this will be a big-budget theatrical premiere that comes to Disney+ 60 days or so later.