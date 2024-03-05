Lindsay Lohan Confirmed Freaky Friday 2 Is Happening

The Lohanaissance continues. After several years away from the big screen, Lindsay Lohan has started returning to movies recently. She appeared in the Mean Girls reboot, became Netflix’s latest rom-com obsession, and revisited Camp Walden with her peanut butter Oreo cookies in tow. Now, she and Jamie Lee Curtis are going back to their body-swap roots for Freaky Friday 2.

On Mar. 4, Lohan confirmed the sequel news on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show. He first asked if the Freaky Friday 2 rumor — which has been following the 2003 film for nearly two years — was true. “It is,” Lohan confirmed. While she didn’t offer details about the script or when filming might start, she revealed she’s excited to work with Curtis again.

Lohan doubled down on that excitement to People, adding she’s interested to “see how much further we can take” and reimagine the iconic plot. As mentioned, this Freaky Friday sequel has been a long time coming. Lohan first spoke this sequel into existence in 2017, when she asked fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) to let Disney know they wanted a second act to the film. Disney answered those outcries nearly a year later; however, they released a musical edition of Freaky Friday with new actors.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever since then, both Lohan and Curtis have dropped hints they wanted to work together again. Then, in May 2023, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the sequel was officially in development. Clearly, Lohan’s old tweet was the manifestation push the world truly needed.

Here’s all the tea to know about the upcoming sequel so far.

Freaky Friday 2 Is Many Fridays Away

A release date for Freaky Friday 2 has not been revealed. It appears the sequel is in the early stages, as Lohan declined to reveal any details.

Who’s Returning To Freaky Friday 2?

It’s safe to assume that Curtis and Lohan will reprise their mother-daughter roles as Anna and Tess Coleman. With that said, it’s not clear who else from the original film are making a return. However, there’s one iconic group that needs to be on docket: Pink Slip.

Will Disney Return To Work Their Magic On Freaky Friday 2?

It’s not clear if Disney is involved in the production or future release of Freaky Friday 2. Their presence wouldn’t be surprising, as the 2003 remake (and 2018 musical reboot) were released on the network.

Nostalgia has won again with this upcoming sequel.