Lindsay Lohan Has 3 New Movies Coming To Netflix

There was a time when teen stars seemed to have collapsing careers left and right. Britney Spears was the most obvious in the mid-aughts, but Lindsay Lohan was a close second. Her public fight with addiction made her a persona non grata in Hollywood, to the point that she became uninsurable and could not land roles in feature films. But the 2020s have brought a reckoning in how these female stars were viewed and treated, and Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix movie deal is a sign her comeback may be just around the corner.

Lohan’s first step towards a comeback was with the announcement she will be starring in one of Netflix’s holiday offerings for the 2022 season. Falling For Christmas features Lohan as a wealthy heiress who suffers total amnesia after a skiing accident. Chord Overstreet plays the lodge owner and father, who takes her in, unaware she’s already engaged to be married.

But this is apparently only the beginning of Lohan’s deal with Netflix. According to Deadline, the streaming service has decided to go all-in on Lohan and turn the Christmas movie into a three-picture deal. Falling For Christmas will fulfill the first slot, with two more films to follow.

For Netflix, the Lohan return has been building. The actor has been working on and off since the mid-2010s, including co-starring in Sick Note with Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint and The Nevers’ Nick Frost, which Netflix produced in conjunction with U.K. production studio Sky One.

The two films are as yet undecided, with no concrete plans for who Lohan will play or what the subjects will be. However, as a former Disney star whose big breakthrough was Mean Girls, she seems likely to focus on genres like comedies and rom-coms. Lohan’s career collapse happened just as the latter format went out of style, and her revival seems well-timed to catch the wave of the return of the romantic comedy, a genre of film that does particularly well on Netflix.

Either way, it seems that the actor is finally doing well and that her work on Falling For Christmas has impressed those at Netflix. The streaming service’s Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers, was quoted as saying “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her.” Rogers went on to say, “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Falling For Christmas is slated to arrive on Netflix in either November or December 2022.