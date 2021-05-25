A Lindsay Lohan Netflix Holiday Rom-Com Is Not What I Had On My Bingo Card

Lindsay Lohan fans, Christmas has come early. While Lohan is the queen of nostalgic masterpieces like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Freaky Friday, she’s mostly steered clear of Hollywood in recent years. But grab your popcorn and get excited, because that’s all about to change: Lindsay Lohan is officially starring in a Netflix holiday rom-com.

Netflix broke the news on Monday, May 24, sharing on Twitter, “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

That’s definitely the wildest movie summary I’ve read in a while, and I couldn’t be happier about it. According to Variety, the film will start shooting this fall, with additional cast members TBD. An official release date haven’t been announced yet, but I’m guessing it will arrive just in time for the 2022 holiday season.

Apart from the exciting fact that Lohan is basically playing Alexis Rose from Schitt’s Creek Season 1, fans are also stoked that this project marks the actor’s film comeback. After taking on so many iconic roles as a child and young adult, Lohan stepped away from the big screen after the early 2000s, as her personal life became the subject of intense public scrutiny. She’s appeared in the odd film here and there, but this is her first major movie role after spending the last several years working on reality shows abroad.

During an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special in 2019, Lohan told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen she’s ready for a LiLo renaissance. “I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again,” she said. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan already has an idea for her next project: Mean Girls 2 (no, not the 2011 standalone sequel that had nothing to do with Cady Heron). “I was hanging onto Mean Girls for a really long time," Lohan told InStyle in 2020. "I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina Fey and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really."

No matter what happens, I have a feeling Lohan’s big comeback will be well worth the wait.