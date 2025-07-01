Miley Cyrus' Visual Album Is Dropping This Month — Here's How To Watch

Miley Cyrus is revisiting her Disney beginnings, but that blonde Hannah Montana wig has been replaced with a pearlescent headpiece. A month and a half after she released her ninth studio record, Something Beautiful, Cyrus is dropping her first ever visual album to accompany the new songs on Disney+. And that’s not all that’s arriving on the streaming service this July — there’s also the highly anticipated finale of Marvel’s Ironheart series, the newest addition to the ZOMBIES film franchise, and a brand-new season of Project Runway to look forward to.

Among all the exciting premieres on Disney+ this month, it’s Cyrus’ musical opus that stands out as a can’t-miss cultural event. Something Beautiful was first screened on June 6 at the Tribeca Festival in New York City for a select crowd, but now all of Cyrus’ fans can witness her psychedelic rock vision when the visual album streams on Disney+ beginning July 16.

Described as a “hypnotizing and glamorous” pop opera, Something Beautiful brings the 13 songs on the same-titled album (which dropped on May 30) to life. Cyrus has already released a few music videos to tease the vibe, including her recent surprise collaboration with Naomi Campbell “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved.”

Sony Music Vision

As you await Cyrus’ new chapter, here’s everything else releasing on Disney+ this July.

July 1

Ironheart (Episodes 4-6)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (12 episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (10 episodes)

July 2

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (8 episodes)

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

July 6

Investigation Shark Attack (6 episodes)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (2 episodes)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (S6 episodes)

July 9

Ancient Aliens: Origins (12 episodes)

People and Places: Shorts

July 10

Suspicious Minds

Summer Baking Championship (8 episodes)

July 11

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

July 16

Something Beautiful

July 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 13-15)

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs

July 18

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

July 22

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+

July 23

Kiff (Season 2)

July 26

BBQ Brawl (14 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (6 episodes)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (4 episodes)

July 28

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (5 episodes)

July 30

StuGo

Big City Greens (10 episodes)

July 31

Project Runway Season 21 (Episodes 1 and 2)

