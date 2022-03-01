A This Is Us Star Is Joining The MCU

Marvel’s Disney+ lineup originally started with shows starring characters fans know: WandaVision, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye. In 2022, the company is expanding with new characters who still sound familiar: Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel. But come 2023, the lineup will start adding in titles that cater to the more hardcore fans, including Ironheart, featuring Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams.

If “genius inventor” and “Iron” feel like a familiar combination, they should. Iron Man, the original superhero that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was precisely that, a genius inventor whose superhero powers came not from potions or alien planets but a suit he invented. Ironheart is about the next generation, a teenage kid named Riri Williams who creates “the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.”

Don’t worry if you haven’t heard of her before; the comic the series is based on is relatively new, first released in 2016. Played by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), she’ll make her debut on the big screen as part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before spinning off to her own series.

So what should fans know about the new series? Here’s everything so far.

Ironheart Cast

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As mentioned above, Dominique Thorne will play the titular Ironheart, Riri Williams. Her casting was part of the initial announcement of the series as part of Disney+’s 2020 Investor Day presentation. Marvel confirmed that Black Panther 2 would introduce the character in 2022.

Since then, there have been two significant additions to the cast. On Feb. 9, Deadline reported In the Heights star Anthony Ramos was “set for a key role” in the series. It’s not clear who exactly he’ll play. Rumor has it he is the series antagonist, but most of the villains Riri faces, like Techno Golem and criminal cyborg Lucia von Bardas, are women. But also, in the comics, Tony Stark is not deceased and acts as a mentor to Williams. That will have to change for the series since Robert Downey Jr. has left the role behind, and Ramos may be taking on a part invented to fill that mentor space.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

One reason fans suspect Ramos’ character is made up for the series is that the other principal casting came attached to a role. Lyric Ross, of This Is Us fame, is leaving the Pearson household to join the Marvel world as Natalie Washington, Riri’s BFF.

Ironheart Filming Updates

In April 2021, it was confirmed Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) had been tapped as head writer/showrunner for Ironheart. But with delays in finishing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, filming for the new series has had to wait. The show is currently scheduled to begin production in June 2022.

Ironheart Possible Plot

Unlike some series in the Disney+ canon, it’s hard to know at this point what the plot of Ironheart will be. As there are not many issues to pull from, it would seem likely one could narrow down the choices. But with Riri’s origin story directly involving characters like Tony Stark, who is not part of the franchise anymore, it seems likely the show will go its own way.

Ironheart Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Marvel Studios

Ever since the series announcement that confirmed Williams’ introduction via Wakanda Forever, due out in 2022, the assumption has been IronHeart would not follow until at least 2023. With filming not until mid-2022 and Black Panther now out until November, a 2023 trailer seems probable.

As for a series premiere date, Secret Invasion and Armor Wars are also slated to arrive in 2023. The former is already filming. It may be that fans won’t see Ironheart on the small screen until late 2023 or even early 2024.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere exclusively in theaters in Nov. 12, 2022. Ironheart does not yet have a release date.