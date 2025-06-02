Summer is heating up, and Disney+’s new slate of movies and TV shows for June is just as hot as the temperature. Whether you’re looking for a musical getaway to the Greek islands or another helping of sizzling chef drama, the streamer has you covered. In addition to beloved throwback movies like Mamma Mia!, you can also look forward to streaming the upcoming season of The Bear later this June if you have Disney+’s Hulu bundle.

If you’re already paying for the basic $9.99 Disney+ plan, then adding the basic Hulu add-on will only cost you an additional dollar per month. And it’s honestly worth it considering the huge access that extra dollar gets you. In June, Disney+ and Hulu bundlers will be able to stream so many laugh-out-loud comedy flicks on the platform, including both Mamma Mia! movies, We’re the Millers, Happy Gilmore, The Heat, and more. With those recent rumors about Sabrina Carpenter possibly starring in a third Mamma Mia! movie, now’s the perfect time to rewatch the first two.

With the bundle, Disney+ users will also be able to stream Season 4 of The Bear right when it’s released on June 25. As with previous seasons, all 10 episodes will release at the same time, so get ready for long foodie marathon.

Check out the full list of shows and movies arriving on Disney+ this June below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

June 1

28 Weeks Later*

Alien*

Alien 3*

Alien Resurrection*

Alien vs. Predator*

Alien: Covenant*

Aliens*

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem*

Beasts Of The Southern Wild*

Before Midnight*

Betsy’s Wedding*

Beverly Hills Ninja*

Big Fish*

The Big Hit*

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son*

Blue Jasmine*

Breakin’ All the Rules*

The Bronze*

Bubble Boy*

Bugsy*

Cedar Rapids*

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader*

Cold Pursuit*

Cyrus*

Daddy Day Care*

Death on the Nile*

Deja Vu*

Delivery Man*

Dude, Where’s My Car?*

Edge of Tomorrow*

Freddy Got Fingered*

The Girl Next Door*

Grown Ups*

Grown Ups 2*

Happy Gilmore*

The Heat*

Hitchcock*

Idiocracy*

Independence Day*

The Joy Luck Club*

Just Go With It*

Kung Fu Panda 3*

Let’s Be Cops*

Mamma Mia!*

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!*

The Mask*

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl*

Mirrors (2008) The Namesake*

Pineapple Express*

Predator*

The Predator*

Predator 2*

Predators*

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies*

Prometheus*

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie*

The War of the Roses*

We’re The Millers*

Working Girl*

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan*

Warner Bros.

June 4

Pupstruction (6 episodes)

June 6

Phineas and Ferb (10 episodes)

Predator: Killer of Killers*

Shallow Hal*

The Ringer*

June 8

Ocean with David Attenborough

June 17

Sally

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4

June 20

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

June 24

Ironheart

June 25

The Bear Season 4*

FX

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.