There's something so satisfying about finding connecting threads across pop culture. Yes, it can sometimes make you feel like you're a little too attached to your screens, but hey, an accomplishment is an accomplishment. One of the latests instances of this is the Mamma Mia connection in Eurovision Song Contest — so basically what I'm saying is, watch this new Netflix movie if you need a good confidence boost.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga debuted on Netflix on June 26 with a star-studded cast. Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell star as the main characters, an Icelandic singing duo named Sigrit Ericksdottir and Lars Erickssong, respectively. But they aren't the only superstars in the movie. Demi Lovato shows up as a character named Katiana Lindsdottir, and she even performs a song ("In The Mirror"). Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens also has a role as Russian singer named Alexander Lemtov.

However, the actor you need to pay attention to in this case is Pierce Brosnan, who plays Erick Erickssong, Lars's father. Brosnan has been in tons of high-profile projects, but you really only need to have seen the Mamma Mia franchise, in which Brosnan played Sam, in order for this connection to make sense. Brosnan sang ABBA hits in both Mamma Mia movies (much to fans' delight and/or horror), but his character in Eurovision was definitely not as musically inclined.

Universal Pictures

In amazing reference to Mamma Mia, there's a sneaky ABBA easter egg hidden in plain sight in Eurovision Song Contest: At the start of the movie, Erick's son Lars is seen dancing in front of a TV broadcast of ABBA's "Waterloo" at the Eurovision Song Contest. Brosnan's character was clearly having none of the song-and-dance antics, and he ordered young Lars to sit down, making it clear he did not share the same affinity for ABBA as Mamma Mia's Sam did. (The song also later comes up in a medley sung by Lars and Sigrit.)

Netflix

The ABBA reference is especially fitting for the Eurovisiono Song Contest, not only because of Brosnan's role in the Mamma Mia films, but also because ABBA actually performed at, and won, the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974. Their win helped propel their career forward, and put them in a place to eventually get their songs turned into the now-beloved jukebox musical and movie franchise that is Mamma Mia. Boom, full-circle.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now on Netflix.