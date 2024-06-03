Disney+’s library is growing way more than usual this month. A couple months back, the streamer launched a partnership with Hulu, creating a new bundle that lets subscribers watch all of Hulu’s content on Disney+. The best part is that the bundle costs so much less than getting two subscriptions, and now’s the perfect time to try it out since the highly anticipated third season of The Bear will be serving up some serious drama this month.

In addition to all of its own new original content premiering in June, Disney+ will also be adding several Hulu titles that anyone with the new bundle can stream. And honestly, it’s a pretty great deal. The basic Disney+ and Hulu bundle costs $9.99 a month, which is only two dollars more than its $7.99 solo subscription fee. A standalone Hulu subscription also costs $7.99. So basically, if you’re paying for both Disney+ and Hulu right now, you’re forking over $16 a month — so getting this bundle will save you $6 each month without losing out on any content.

And June is full of new titles and throwback faves coming to Disney+ thanks to this collab. From beloved movies like Step Up to new seasons of The Bear and The Kardashians, along with the new Star Wars live-action show The Acolyte, Disney+ is about to be your go-to destination all summer long. Here’s the full lineup of shows and movies being added this month.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

June 1

Fight Club*

Coyote Ugly*

Independence Day*

Office Space*

Boys Don’t Cry*

Prayers for Bobby*

Survivor Seasons 26 and 27*

June 3

World Eats Bread Season 1 (3 episodes)

June 4

The Acolyte Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color Season 1 (4 episodes)

The Real Red Tails

Clipped Episodes 1 and 2*

June 5

Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales Season 1 (10 episodes)

June 6

The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 3*

June 7

Doctor Who Season 14, Episode 6

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Step Up*

Queenie Season 1 (all episodes)*

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3, Episode 7*

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld Season 1 (all episodes)*

Touchstone Pictures

June 8

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9

Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary: “Crazy Over Daisy,” “Out on a Limb,” and “DIY Duck”

June 11

The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3

Clipped Episode 3*

June 12

Fiennes Return to the Wild Season 1 (2 episodes)

SuperKitties Season 2 (4 episodes)

June 13

The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 4*

June 14

Doctor Who Season 14, Episode 7

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3, Episode 8*

June 18

The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 4

Clotilda: The Return Home

Clipped Episode 4*

June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Season 4 (11 episodes)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 (5 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler Season 7 (8 episodes)

Wicked Tuna Season 13 (12 episodes)

June 20

The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 5*

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini Season 1 (all episodes)*

Hulu

June 21

Doctor Who Season 14, Episode 8

Shoresy Season 3 (all episodes)*

June 25

The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5

Clipped Episode 5*

June 26

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal Season 3 (7 episodes)

Tiny House Nation Season 1 (9 episodes)

Wahlburgers Season 1 (10 episodes)

June 27

The Bear Season 3 (all episodes)*

The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 6*

June 28

Disney Jr.’s Ariel Season 1 (8 episodes)

Beaches

June 29

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 5 (8 episodes)

Paranormal State Season 6 (8 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Season 1 (11 episodes)

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.