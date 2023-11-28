The Bear Season 3 Just Revealed A Tasty Update

The Chicago Beef crew is about to fire up the grill again. A few months after Season 2 of The Bear ended on a stressful cliffhanger, FX confirmed the culinary drama will be back for a third season. With a fancy new restaurant, some spicy relationship change-ups, and a heaping helping of new family drama, Season 3 is already shaping up to be more delicious than ever.

Season 2 of The Bear centered on Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and Natalie turning their neighborhood sandwich shop into a real fine-dining restaurant, named The Bear. Along with the financial, architectural, and culinary struggles in refurbishing their eatery came a lot of personal issues as well. Carmy rekindled a romance with former flame Claire only to ruin it in the end, while viewers also picked up some will-they-won’t-they vibes between Carmy and Sydney.

The season also delved into Carmy’s complicated relationship with his family, Natalie’s pregnancy, Marcus’ Danish pastry training, and Richie’s Taylor Swift-fueled renewed passion for the restaurant biz.

But Season 2 ended on a cold note... literally. Carmy spiraled out of control after accidentally locking himself in the walk-in refrigerator on The Bear’s soft launch. The stressful opening managed to barely stay on the rails without him, but Season 3 will definitely have a lot of mess to clean up.

Filming Starts V Soon

Jeremy Allen White confirmed to Deadline that production on the new season is slated to enter production in late February or early March.

The Chefs Are Back

Season 3 is expected to bring back The Bear’s whole main cast to pick up where Season 2 left off. And there’s also a good chance some of the celebrity guest stars in Season 2 will show up again. Most likely is Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s erratic mother Donna, since she did show up in the Season 2 finale briefly. Bob Odenkirk could also return as Carmy’s uncle Lee, who is partially financing The Bear.

One cast member who’s still a big question mark at the moment is Molly Gordon, who played Carmy’s girlfriend Claire. Season 2 ended with Carmy ruining things with Claire after she overhears him blaming their relationship for his culinary downfall. It’s unclear if Claire is done with Carmy for good, or if the chef will try to win her back in the new season.

Get Ready To Eat Soon

The first two seasons of The Bear have been consistent in premiering in late June. If Season 3 keeps up that tradition, it should premiere on FX and Hulu in Summer 2024.