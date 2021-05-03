This Theory About Who Michaela Coel Will Play In Black Panther 2 Is Thunderous

Marvel has not officially confirmed casting information for Black Panther's sequel, other than Boseman will not be in it. (That includes no CGI version of the actor either.) Nor will a new actor come in and take the role of T'Challa. Michael B. Jordan's character will also not return, despite persistent rumors that he will.

But fans expect the rest of the core cast to return, especially with Boseman gone. That would include Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke as M'Baku, and Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi. Martin Freeman is also expected to return as CIA agent and friend of Wakanda, Everett K. Ross.

In November 2020, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) was reportedly joining the film as a yet-undisclosed antagonist. But the real excitement hit in July 2021, when Variety reported BAFTA winner Michaela Coel, best known for the critically acclaimed HBO series I May Destroy You, was also joining the cast.

The initial assumption from some was that Coel might take the place of Wright as a more grown-up Shuri. But that was quickly overtaken by a more compelling idea: Coel might play Storm.

Fans of the Marvel films will know Storm as one of the X-Men, initially played by Halle Berry in the early aughts trilogy. But comic books fans know Storm’s role in Black Panther is far more critical, as the woman T’Challa eventually falls head over ears for and marries.

When the MCU made the first Black Panther film, Marvel was still bifurcated, with the X-Men owned by 20th Century Fox, so Storm was not a character available to Coogler to use. Instead, he went with Nakia as a substitute love interest. But with mutant-kind now on the table, and fans looking for signs of the inevitable invasion at every turn, the idea of Coel as T’Challa’s wife is too juicy to ignore. And with the initially planned story out the window, why not use Marvel’s most popular standalone franchise as a backdoor to bringing in some of the comic’s best-known characters?