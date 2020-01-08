Tyler Neasloney may not have won Project Runway, but he did cement his place in internet history forever with the most memorable clapback of 2020. Even people who are not keeping up with the current season of Project Runway found themselves asking who is Project Runway's Tyler Neasloney after his pointed response to Karlie Kloss went viral. And now, he is making bank off of the shady moment with some new merch.

The comeback heard around the world happened at the end of the Jan. 2 episode of Project Runway Season 18, in which the designers were tasked with using clothes donated to Goodwill to create high-fashion looks that host Karlie Kloss would wear. After being in the bottom for the past two weeks, Neasloney unfortunately missed the mark again with his outfit, but he was not about to go out without making his mark. When judge Brandon Maxwell commented that he could not see Kloss wearing Neasloney's design, the contestant shot back, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" The retort was a reminder that Kloss is married to businessman Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, who is Donald Trump's senior adviser and Ivanka Trump's husband.

Kloss reacted in shock to the comment, to which Neasloney simply pointed out, "That's your husband." Then, Kloss delineated how the contestant's outfit did not fit the theme of the challenge, and Neasloney was eliminated from the show.

Before leaving the show, Neasloney apologized to Kloss for the comment, telling her that his comment had no hidden agenda. He went on to further explain the comment in post-show interviews, noting that the Kushners line was simply meant to reference the aesthetic of his look and not bring up any animosity, and saying that he had felt very comfortable joking around with the judges at that point.

And now, Neasloney is turning his iconic shady phrase into merchandise. A week after his elimination, Neasloney has released two T-shirts that read "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"

Both shirts are available for $35 on Neasloney's website, and half of all the proceeds from purchases will go towards the Ali Forney Center, a non-profit that houses and serves homeless LGBTQ+ youths in New York City.

So although Neasloney did not wind up making it to the end of Project Runway, he definitely still won big in an unexpected way, and his expert shade will live on online forever.