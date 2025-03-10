The Next Season Of Love Is Blind Just Confirmed Its New Location

Love Is Blind wasted no time ushering in its ninth season right as Season 8 came to an end — and it’s going to be another cold, snowy destination following the drama-filled Minneapolis-set experiment. The new location for Season 9 was revealed at the end of the Season 8 reunion. And judging from the series’ track record, there’s already a pretty good idea of when fans can expect to watch it.

Love Is Blind has a history of teasing its upcoming seasons in reunion specials, so after all the fireworks in the Season 8 reunion finally calmed down, fans were treated to the first bit of information about where the show is going next. To do that, Netflix enlisted the help of some NFL greats, as NFL star of the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Metellus, tossed the literal and metaphorical ball to the Denver Broncos’ Alex Singleton. The two football players confirmed that the pods are moving to Denver, Colorado for the dating show’s ninth season.

While other information about the Denver installment is still limited, there has been some gossip about production being spotted around town over the last year. And there’s also a pretty safe bet on when Season 9 will air on Netflix.

Filming In Denver Took Place A Long Time Ago

While Netflix didn’t officially pick up a ninth (and tenth) season of Love Is Blind until early 2025, superfan sleuths already knew about the Denver location long before its announcement. A casting call for Denver singles made the rounds all the way back in March 2023, and about a year later, locals reported spotting the production crew filming in bars and restaurants all around the Colorado capital.

Netflix

While Season 8 had about a year between when it was filmed and when it aired, it sounds like the Denver season will have an even larger gap between the real events and when fans will see them.

It Will Likely Hit Netflix This Fall

The Love Is Blind release schedule has been incredibly consistent for the past three years. In keeping with the show’s biannual pattern, Season 9 is expected to drop around late September or early October of 2025.