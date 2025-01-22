Love Is Blind Just Got Renewed For 2 More Seasons

Love Is Blind isn’t going anywhere. In the lead-up to the dating show’s eighth season, Netflix renewed the series for Season 9 and Season 10 as well. The streamer also confirmed when the next season will air. Don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans yet? Well, you do now.

Yes, Season 8 is getting the most romantic premiere date of all: Feb. 14. And there’s an extra reason why this new run of the experiment is so special. This marks the fifth anniversary of Love Is Blind, premiering almost exactly five years after the pods first opened back in 2020.

Of course, there’s also a brand-new location that will put a spin on the marriage experiment. This time around, singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota will be participating. And in a first glimpse at the new episodes, host Vanessa Lachey promises that this is the show’s “biggest season yet.” Get all the details about what that could mean below.

Some Of The Cast Has Already Been Revealed

Nick and Vanessa Lachey began teasing Season 8 during the explosive Season 7 reunion. In the midst of the chaos, Vanessa introduced three cast members for the Minneapolis season: Alex, Brittany, and Joey.

Alex said that what may set a Minneapolis-based season apart is the lower population relative to previous big-city locations. “It’s such a small community,” he said. “You kind of see the same people over and over. I just never found the right person that clicked for me.”

The First Look Reveals A Juicy Piece Of Drama

To celebrate five years of Love Is Blind, Netflix shared a compilation video of the series’ most memorable moments — and it ended with a sneak peek at the future. The quick clip didn’t reveal too much, but at the end, one woman can be heard making a shocking confession after the proposals: “When the door opened, that was not the first time that he saw me.”

Do we have some rule-breakers in the pods? Or did these Minneapolites know each other before joining the experiment? Either way, things are going to get interesting.

Your Valentine’s Day Plans Are Set

Get ready to dive into the new season of Love Is Blind on Feb. 14, with new episodes following every Friday.