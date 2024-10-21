Something strange is happening on Love Is Blind Season 7. For a show that’s all about highlighting dramatic ups and downs in newly engaged couples’ relationships... it seems a lot of the biggest moments have been happening off-screen. Instead of actually showing viewers major fights or discoveries, fans are just left with bizarre debriefs after the fact, where cast members bring up pivotal information that was never shown.

These weird exclusions started early on, when the season teased viewers with what would have clearly been a deliciously dysfunctional engagement between the money-obsessed Leo and self-proclaimed trophy wife Brittany. But instead of following the couple after the pods like the production team usually would, the romance was cut short by a card revealing the couple was not chosen to be filmed and broke up a few weeks later.

And that was just the beginning of unseen events that confusingly weren’t caught on camera. Here are the moments that really needed to be shown on Season 7 of Love Is Blind.

1. Leo & Brittany’s Engagement

Netflix

The first omen of what was to come, Love Is Blind not following Leo and Brittany after the pods felt like a huge missed opportunity. The show’s creator explained the decision was made because they didn’t feel like they’d end up getting married, but half of the series’ entertainment value rests on chaotically mismatched couples realizing they’re not a fit. Watching Leo and Brittany fall apart would have provided some major drama and talking points for fans.

2. Alex & Tim’s Fight In Mexico

Netflix

In one of the strangest Mexico scenes, newly engaged Alex and Tim had a tense conversation about a fight they had just had. Apparently, it was so explosive, Tim thought he was totally done with Alex then and there. So... why wasn’t this huge blowup shown? Because of the confusing choice not to film the argument, fans still aren’t totally clear on what was said and done.

3. Monica Discovering Stephen’s Betrayal

Netflix

While it was a lot more obvious what Stephen had done to cause the relationship-ending fight with Monica, the whole argument still felt like an after-the-moment breakdown of an unshown scene. Perhaps if the cameras actually caught Monica discovering Stephen’s secret texts with another woman, fans would have more clarity on what Stephen was saying in his messages. Or if the camera crew followed Stephen to his sleep study, there’d be fewer questions about what happened that night.

4. Ashley Learning About Tyler’s Kids

Netflix

Instead of showing how Ashley found out her fiancé had fathered three children he hadn’t told her about, Love Is Blind instead picked up on her confronting him after the fact. So, how did Ashley find out? Did it involve the woman who’s been posting receipts about Tyler’s kids online? It would’ve been a lot more informative if we saw Ashley come upon the information, rather than just unpacking it a day later.

5. The Lead-Up To Alex & Tim’s Breakup

Netflix

You wouldn’t be alone in thinking Alex and Tim’s breakup felt sudden. After what seemed like a nice moment of Alex meeting Tim’s parents, Tim dumped her over an off-camera incident. He accused her of going to sleep right after the cameras stopped rolling, offending his parents. He also brought up text messages from days earlier that she didn’t respond to quickly enough for his liking. Clearly, a lot of their issues weren’t being captured on film.

6. Taylor Discovering Garrett’s Text

Netflix

Taylor and Garrett didn’t seem to have any major issues, until Taylor discovered that Garrett had received a text from an ex-girlfriend. The two argued about how detrimental the message was, and it exploded even more when Taylor found out Garrett had lied about not responding to the text. But weirdly, the actual inciting incident of how Taylor first found this text message was left out of the show.