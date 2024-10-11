Leo Just Addressed A Love Is Blind Fan Theory About Why He Was Cut

Leo Braudy checked his Rolex, and decided he had time to confront the rumors about him on social media recently. Ever since the art dealer’s engagement was prematurely cut from Season 7 of Love Is Blind, fans have been speculating what might have happened. And Leo is shutting down one particularly wild piece of gossip.

Love Is Blind viewers were thrown for a loop when right after Leo and Brittany Wisniewski got engaged in the pods, the show abruptly stopped filming their love story. Instead, a brief statement flashed on the screen revealing they had broken up a couple weeks after the experiment.

Considering Leo and Brittany were one of the most prominently featured couples in the pods, the show’s choice to stop filming them came as a shock. But Netflix gave the fans what they wanted midway through the season, sharing a video of Leo and Brittany that confirmed they’d be at the reunion on Oct. 30. Naturally, fans used the comment section to speculate about why Leo and Brittany weren’t followed.

“I heard a theory that Leo used his money to pay out Netflix and avoid the embarrassment,” one commenter wrote, clearly inspired by Leo’s constant claims about his wealth on the show. Leo laughed off the prospect in his reply: “Oh yeah brilliant theory I really avoided that.”

Showrunner Chris Coelen explained the real reason producers decided not to film Leo and Brittany outside of the pods in a recent Variety interview.

“When we make that decision as to who to follow, if we have more couples that got engaged, we make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic,” Coelen said. “And when I say authentic, I mean most authentically likely to actually be at the altar and say ‘I do.’ Who is really genuinely on that path? We felt, at the time, that the six couples we did end up following were the ones that felt more, on a gut level, had a real shot to say ‘I do’ — that they were really invested in saying ‘I do.’ The couple that I think we felt least likely to do that were Leo and Brittany. So, we made a decision not to follow them after the pods ended.”

As for what actually went down between Leo and Brittany during their unaired engagement, Brittany vaguely told Entertainment Weekly that their connection simply fizzled out in the real world. Hopefully the exes will go into more specifics at the reunion.