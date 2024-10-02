When you go on Love Is Blind, you’re not supposed to mention anything about your physical appearance in the pods. But Leo Braudy found a loophole. He may not have told his potential matches what he looks like, but he certainly let them know about his bank account. The art dealer continually mentioned how “fortunate” he is in terms of finances. So here’s the real deal about his job.

As Leo mentioned in the pods, he came into money by inheriting his family’s art dealership after his parents died. “I’m really fortunate to be 30 years old and not have to worry about money at all,” he told Brittany Wisniewski on one date. “It’s something I’m honestly a little bit uncomfortable talking about in general. I grew up, like, very well-off… The business I was really blessed to inherit does, like, pretty well.”

He didn’t specify exactly how well the company is doing, but judging from his business bio and social media, Leo certainly seems to be thriving in the art world.

Leo Braudy’s Job Is Impressive

Leo became the CEO of Capital Art Advisory in 2015, per the company’s website. It sounds like a lot of his job involves consulting clients. “Leo travels to major art fairs and regularly lectures on the business of art, including procuring, investing, and collection management,” the website reads. “He is currently working on a book he plans to publish soon about these topics.”

Netflix

Leo’s Work Extends To His Social Media

Even when he’s not on the clock, Leo is still all about the art business. His Instagram account is full of educational videos about purchasing and collecting expensive art pieces, including tips on buying your first work and explaining the process of commissioning a piece. He also posts advice videos on his TikTok.

Leo Isn’t Actually A Leo

The art dealer was 30 while on Love Is Blind, but he’s now 31. Born on April 8, Leo’s Aries zodiac sign does not match his name.