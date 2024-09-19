The experiment is back on. A new season of Love Is Blind is just around the corner, and this time the pods are settled into a whole new city. Plus, there’s a bit of a twist in the cast of Season 7, and the trailer is already hinting at the drama to come.

Season 7 of Love Is Blind will shine the spotlight on a group of marriage-ready (or so they say) singles in Washington D.C. And yes, the new location will have a big impact on the season’s dynamic, as the trailer teased. In the first-look clip, one of the women in the pods gets right down to it with a political questions: “Did you vote in the last election?”

And there are even more twists on the formula this time around, including a pair of siblings entering the pods together for the first time ever. Thankfully, the wait for Season 7 won’t be long at all. As you polish your golden goblets to prepare for the pods to open up once again, here’s everything to know about Season 7 of Love Is Blind.

The Cast Includes 2 Sisters

When Netflix revealed the Season 7 cast, two women immediately stood out from the bunch. Nina and Tara are actually sisters, meaning that for the first time, a pair of siblings will be looking for love in the pods together.

Netflix

Although they share a familial bond, Nina and Tara’s love lives have been polar opposites. Nina just ended a nine-year relationship with an ex-fiancé, whereas Tara is described as a social butterfly who’s looking to spice up her romantic life.

You can check out the rest of Season 7’s cast in Netflix’s bios.

The Trailer Mentions A Throuple

Netflix released the season’s trailer on Sept. 19, providing a first look at the drama that goes down within the pods. Most notably, one man can be heard mentioning “little love triangles” that form in the experiment, and a woman proposes that she and a pair of partners can be “a little throuple,” which isn’t exactly well-received.

The Premiere Date Is Very Soon

The new season will begin streaming on Netflix on Oct. 2.